Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Preeta Harit, Principal Commissioner Income Tax Department resigned joins Congress

आयकर विभाग में नियुक्त प्रमुख आयुक्त प्रीता हरित ने छोड़ा पद, कांग्रेस में शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Wed, 20 Mar 2019 10:02 PM IST
प्रीता हरित कांग्रेस में शामिल
प्रीता हरित कांग्रेस में शामिल
ख़बर सुनें
मेरठ के आयकर विभाग में प्रमुख आयुक्त पद पर नियुक्त प्रीता हरित कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गई हैं। प्रीता ने उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस इकाई के प्रमुख राज बब्बर की मौजूदगी में कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया। आयुक्त पद से उनका इस्तीफा स्वीकार कर लिया गया है। 
income tax commissioner preeta harit join congress
