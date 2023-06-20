Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Meerut Sotiganj closed but vehicle cut ting continues, SO-incharge and BJP leaders involved in recovery

Meerut: सोतीगंज बंद हुआ पर वाहन कटान नहीं, हर महीने हो रही वसूली, SO-चौकी इंचार्ज व भाजपा नेता भी शामिल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2023 12:47 PM IST
सार

मेरठ में पिछले छह माह में तकरीबन 200 वाहन चोरी हो चुके हैं, जिस तरह से इन वाहनों के पार्ट अलग किए गए हैं ऐसा बिल्कुल सोतीगंज मार्केट में होता था। अब सवाल उठ रहा है कि क्या अब भी यहां वाहन कटान जारी है। इससे जुड़ा एक ऑडियो भी इन दिनों वायरल हो रहा है।

Meerut Sotiganj closed but vehicle cut ting continues, SO-incharge and BJP leaders involved in recovery
ऑडियो वायरल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

मेरठ में चोरी के वाहन कटान के लिए सुर्खियों में रहने वाला सोतीगंज भले ही डेढ़ साल पहले बंद हो गया हो, लेकिन जिले में एक बार फिर से वाहन चोरी की घटनाएं बढ़ गई हैं। पिछले छह माह में जिले में करीब 200 वाहन चोरी हो चुके हैं। दो दिन पहले टीपी नगर थाना पुलिस ने वाहन चोर गिरोह का खुलासा भी किया था। 



आरोपियों ने जिस तरीके से बाइक के पाटर्स अलग अलग किए, उसी तरह से सोतीगंज एरिया में मिनटों में चोरी के वाहनों को काटा जाता था। गाजियाबाद में भी वाहन चोरी गिरोह पकड़ा गया था, जिसका कनेक्शन मेरठ से भी जुड़ा था। इन सबके बीच सोशल मीडिया पर एक ऑडियो भी वायरल हो गया।


58 मिनट के इस ऑडियो में सोतीगंज के काले कारनामों का पूरा चिट्ठा है। एसओ से लेकर कई सिपाही, चौकी प्रभारी और एक भाजपा नेता का नाम भी इस ऑडियो में बार-बार आ रहा है, जिनके पास वाहन कटान के काम के लिए महीना बंधा हुआ था। 

यह भी पढ़ें: खौफ में बेटियां: मनचले की दहशत से छात्रा ने स्कूल छोड़ा, छेड़छाड़ के विरोध पर हमला, एंटी रोमियो स्क्वायड कहां

ऑडियो करीब डेढ़ साल पुराना बताया जा है। ऑडियो में तीनों व्यक्ति एक-दूसरे को नाम से पुकार रहे हैं, जिससे उनकी पहचान भी उजागर हो रही है। इन तीन लोगों में एक व्यक्ति वाहन कटान के मामले में गिरफ्तार किए गए मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य है। दूसरे व्यक्ति को हाजी कहकर बुलाया जा रहा है। हैरानी की बात यह है कि तीसरा व्यक्ति सदर थाने का तत्कालीन सिपाही है, जो वाहन कटान करने वालों और पुलिस अधिकारियों के बीच बिचौलिये का काम करता था। 

इस तरह हो रही है बातचीत 
मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य : देखो भाई, एसओ साहब के पास डेढ़ लाख रुपये जा रहे थे और तुम्हारे पास जा रहे थे 25 हजार रुपये। चौकी इंचार्ज और दूसरे चौकी इंचार्ज को भी रुपये जा रहे थे। भाजपा नेता (यहां पर भाजपा नेता और दोनों सिपाहियों का नाम लिया जा रहा है) को 20 और दोनों सिपाहियों को भी 40 हजार रुपये जा रहे थे। 
पुलिसकर्मी : चौकी इंचार्ज को भी 25 हजार रुपये जा रहे थे। 

मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य : एक बार एसओ साहब ने अज्जू को बैठा लिया था, तब अज्जू से पूछा था कि कितने आ रहे थे। भाई तुम एसओ को मैनेज करते थे, फिर भी मान नहीं रखा। एसओ ने हमें नुकसान पहुंचाया। उस महीने में 14 गाड़ी खोली और हर गाड़ी के 25 हजार रुपये तुम्हें दिए। 
पुलिसकर्मी : डेढ़ लाख के अलावा एसओ को हर गाड़ी पर 10 हजार रुपये जा रहे थे। एसओ अगर मना करता है तो मुझे बुला लेना। मैं आमने-सामने आकर स्पष्ट कर दूंगा।

तुम्हारे पास 21 हजार ज्यादा चले गए
पुलिसकर्मी : जिस दिन से यह काम चला है मेरे पास केवल 91 हजार रुपये आए हैं। 
हाजी : तुम्हारे पास 21 हजार रुपये ज्यादा चले गए। 

मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य : अगर एसओ को हमारे पास से रुपये जा रहे थे तो हमें यह परेशान क्यों कर रहे हैं। 
पुलिसकर्मी : एसओ जिंदा है, मैं भी जिंदा हूं और तुम भी। मामला ठंडा होने दो, साफ करा दूंगा। 

मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य : लॉक डाउन में एसओ ने गाड़ी मांगी, मैंने तेल डलवाकर गाड़ी भेजी। भाई जब मैं इतना मैनेज कर रहा हूं तो तुम एसओ को समझा क्यों नहीं रहे हो। 
पुलिसकर्मी : दिल्ली से फार्च्यूनर चोरी हो गई थी। सफाई करने वाले को उस गाड़ी के कागज तुम्हारी गली से मिले थे। वह एक नेता के साथ थाने आया। एसओ को बताया कि गाड़ी के कागज घर के सामने से मिले हैं, उन्हें दिलाओ। उस गाड़ी का हमने कोई रुपया नहीं लिया। अगर एसओ या फैंटम वाले ने तुम्हें फोन कर कहा हो। एसओ पर रुपये जा रहे थे, इसलिए चुप थे।

पव्वा जेल से बाहर आ गया तो सामने कर दूंगा
मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य : देखो हमेशा थाने के हेड तुम रहे हो, इंस्पेक्टर साहब के पास कोई पोजिशन रही तो तुम्हारी रही। किसी और की नहीं रही। तुम्हें मैनेज करना था। 
पुलिसकर्मी : पव्वा जेल से बाहर आ जा जाएगा तो सामने करा दूंगा। मैंने कई बार कहा था कि रुपये दे दो नाम निकलवा दूंगा। 

मुख्य आरोपी के परिवार का सदस्य : रुपये नहीं मोबाइल मांगा जा रहा था। अभी के जो हालात हैं, अगर किसी ने अधिकारी के पास रिपोर्ट लगा दी तो सब पर निगाह रख लेगा। इतने बुरे हालात हैं। इनोवा में बहुत रुपये घटे। डेढ़ लाख रुपये महीने और 10 हजार रुपये प्रति गाड़ी जा रहा था। कल जाकर एसओ साहब के पास पूछूंगा। 

पुलिसकर्मी : एक भी गाड़ी कट जाएगी क्या बिना एसओ के। अगर मेरा सगा इस समय कोई मंत्री भी है और मैं सिपाही हूं और मैंने एसओ को फोन करा दिया, तब भी एसओ के बिना गाड़ी नहीं खुल सकती। 
हाजी : हां ये तो है, पुलिस की मर्जी के बिना तो गाड़ी नहीं खुल सकती। 

नोट : यह तीनों व्यक्ति आपस में बैठ कर बात कर रहे थे। यह ऑडियो उसी समय की बताई जा रही है। हालांकि अमर उजाला इसकी पुष्टि नहीं करता। जो पुलिसकर्मी बिचौलिये की भूमिका निभा रहा है उसका और बाकी दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों का यहां से तबादला हो गया है।

यह ऑडियो पुराना बताया जा रहा है। ऑडियो को सुनकर हर तथ्य देखा जाएगा। वाहन चोरी करने वालों पर पुलिस लगातार शिकंजा कस रही है। हाल ही कई केस भी खुले हैं। मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी। - रोहित सिंह सजवाण, एसएसपी
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

