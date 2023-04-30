Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Meerut : nephew Sachin of BJP leader Sanjeev Gupta arrested for printing fake NCERT books

UP: एनसीईआरटी की नकली किताबें छापने का मामला, दबोचा गया भाजपा नेता का भतीजा, मेरठ में पहले भी हुई थी कार्रवाई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Sun, 30 Apr 2023 01:20 AM IST
सार

Meerut News : एनसीईआरटी की नकली किताबें छापने के मामले में भाजपा नेता का भतीजा सचिन गुप्ता गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मेरठ में इससे पहले भी कई बार छापामारी हो चुकी है।

Meerut : nephew Sachin of BJP leader Sanjeev Gupta arrested for printing fake NCERT books
पहले भी हुई थी छापामारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

एनसीईआरटी की नकली किताबें छापने के मामले में बरेली के भोजीपुरा थाने की पुलिस ने मेरठ में मोहकमपुर से भाजपा नेता संजीव गुप्ता के भतीजे सुशांत सिटी निवासी सचिन गुप्ता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपी को लेकर यहां से रवाना हो गई है। इस दौरान कई सत्ताधारी नेताओं की ओर से सिफारिशें भी की गईं।



24 मार्च 2023 को बरेली की भोजीपुरा पुलिस ने छापा मारकर एनसीईआरटी की नकली किताबें पकड़ी थीं। छापेमारी के दौरान 16000 से अधिक किताबें मिली थीं। बाद में पुलिस ने इस मामले में मैनेजर रोहटा बनवारीपुर मेरठ निवासी नफीस अहमद को गिरफ्तार किया था। नफीस ने सभी माफिया के नाम बताए थे। इनमें अवनीश मित्तल, सोनू गुप्ता, पीयूष बंसल, भाजपा नेता संजीव गुप्ता के भतीजे सचिन गुप्ता और राहुल के नाम मुकदमे में बढ़ाए गए थे। इसी मामले में नौ अप्रैल को कोर्ट से गैरजमानती वारंट जारी हुए थे।


अब भोजीपुरा थाने के दरोगा रणवीर सिंह के नेतृत्व में टीम टीपीनगर थाने में पहुंची। यहां आमद दर्ज कराने के बाद भी टीम मोहकमपुर गई और सचिन गुप्ता को गिरफ्तार कर थाने लाई। इसके बाद बरेली के लिए रवाना हो गई। इंस्पेक्टर संत शरण सिंह ने बताया कि बरेली टीम के साथ थाने का भी फोर्स लगाया गया था।

यह भी पढ़ें: पहले मुर्गे की बलि, फिर हेड कांस्टेबल को मार डाला, तांत्रिक ने उगला खौफनाक सच

मेरठ में नकली किताबें छपवा रहा था सचिन
जिस क्षेत्र से सचिन को पकड़ा गया, वहां वह नकली किताबें छपवा रहा था। कई मुकदमे दर्ज होने के बावजूद सचिन ने यह काम नहीं छोड़ा। बरेली पुलिस काफी समय से उसकी तलाश में थी।

विधायक के पीए का भी आया था नाम सामने
मेरठ निवासी एक पूर्व विधायक का पीए शिक्षा माफिया अवनीश मित्तल इससे पहले मेरठ में एनसीईआरटी की नकली किताबों का धंधा करता था। किताबें हापुड़ में छापने के बाद मेरठ के परतापुर से सप्लाई की जाती थीं। इस मामले में भी पुलिस की जांच जारी है।

पहले भी दर्ज हुआ था मुकदमा
कोतवाली के भाटवाड़ा निवासी संजीव गुप्ता और सचिन गुप्ता समेत आठ लोगों पर वर्ष 2020 में भी आईपीसी की धारा 420, 467, 468, 472, 201 और 63 कापी राइट एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया था। परतापुर इंस्पेक्टर रामफल ने बताया कि इस मामले में 17 जनवरी 2021 में चार्जशीट लग गई थी। कोर्ट में मामला चल रहा है।

इन आरोपियों पर दर्ज हुआ था मुकदमा
- शिवम निवासी माता का बाग पुराना बागपत स्टैंड
- राहुल निवासी 498 नई गोविंदपुरी कंकरखेड़ा
- आकाश निवासी इंद्रानगर ब्रह्मपुरी
- सुनील कुमार निवासी एकता नगर रुड़की रोड, कंकरखेड़ा
- संजीव गुप्ता निवासी भाटवाड़ा बुढाना गेट।
- सचिन गुप्ता निवासी सेक्टर तीन सुशांत सिटी
- विकास त्यागी निवासी नानू, सरधना।
- नफीस निवासी बनवारीपुर थाना रोहटा।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

