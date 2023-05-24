Notifications

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail

Meenu Murder Case: गर्लफ्रेंड से बढ़ीं बेटे की नजदीकियां तो खौला पिता का खून, फिर जो हुआ वह खौफनाक था

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Wed, 24 May 2023 02:00 PM IST
मेरठ के हस्तिनापुर में हुए मीनू हत्याकांड में पुलिस पूछताछ में कई बड़े खुलासे हुए हैं। आरोपी पिता मनोज ने बेटे की गर्लफ्रेंड की हत्या करना कबूल तो किया ही बल्कि हत्या की खौफनाक वारदात भी बयान की।

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail
आरोपी पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के हस्तिनापुर में हुए मीनू हत्याकांड में पकड़े गए उसके प्रेमी अर्जुन के पिता मनोज ने पूछताछ में कुछ और खुलासे किए हैं। पुलिस के मुताबिक मनोज और उसका परिवार नहीं चाहता था कि अर्जुन मीनू के संपर्क में रहे।



मनोज ने कई बार बेटे अर्जुन को टोका भी था, लेकिन दोनों की नजदीकियां बढ़ती देख उसका खून खौल रहा था। इसीलिए उसने दूसरे बेटे अरुण के साथ मिलकर मीनू को ही रास्ते से हटाने की योजना बनाई थी। मनोज के अंदर इतना गुस्सा था कि उसने बेटे अरुण को कह दिया था कि वह खुद अपने हाथों से मीनू का गला काटेगा। वह मीनू को तड़पता हुआ देखना चाहता था। 


यह भी पढ़ें: Meerut News Live: दो हजार के नोट की बदली जारी, 30 करोड़ जमा, महापौर-पार्षदों का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 26 को

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail
मीनू हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तय योजना के अनुसार, अरुण गाड़ी चला रहा था, जबकि मीनू साइड वाली सीट पर बैठी थी और मनोज पीछे की सीट पर था। जब मीनू अपने मोबाइल को देख रही थी तभी पीछे बैठे मनोज ने चाकू से उसका गला रेत दिया। कुछ ही देर बाद मीनू ने दम तोड़ दिया।

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail
मीनू का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दोपहर 12 बजे घर से लेकर निकले, शाम 4:30 बजे की थी हत्या
आरोपी मनोज और उसका बेटा अरुण दोपहर करीब 12 बजे मीनू को लेकर घर से लेकर निकले थे और सीधे भद्रकाली सिद्धपीठ मंदिर में जाकर प्रसाद चढ़ाया। करीब 4:30 बजे लौटते समय उन्होंने मीनू की हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद शव को मध्य गंगा नहर की पटरी पर डाल दिया था। मीनू की हत्या के बाद वह दो दिन का नहीं सो सका। 

पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि दुनिया की नजरों में उसका बेटा अर्जुन मीनू का मुंह बोला भाई था, लेकिन दोनों के बीच प्रेम संबंध थे। परिवार के लोगों को भी इसकी जानकारी मिल गई थी कि मीनू जिसे सबके सामने मुंह बोला भाई बुलाती है, असल में उनका रिश्ता कुछ और है।

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail
मीनू हत्याकांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यह था मामला 
पूठा गांव निवासी मीनू पत्नी लवली चौधरी का शव 20 मई को हस्तिनापुर में भद्रकाली चौकी के पास पड़ा मिला था। फिलहाल वह अपने पति के साथ इंद्रापुरम में रह रही थी, जबकि उसका मायका गाजियाबाद के सर्वोदय नगर विजय नगर में है। 

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail
हस्तिनापुर थाना, Hastinapur Police Station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौकी पर पुलिस होती तो शायद हत्या न होती
आरोपियों ने मीनू की हत्या के बाद शव को भद्रकाली चौकी से करीब 200 मीटर दूर फेंक दिया था। उन्हें पता था कि चौकी पर स्टाफ नहीं है। दरअसल, इस समय थाने में पुलिस फोर्स की भारी कमी है। भद्रकाली चौकी पर एक उपनिरीक्षक और एक सिपाही तैनात है। उनकी ड्यूटी इन दिनों पलड़ा गांव में चल रही है। नौ अप्रैल को पलड़ा निवासी विशु की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद से गांव में पीएसी तैनात है।

Meenu Murder Case: Father killed his sons girlfriend in Meerut, sent to jail
हस्तिनापुर थाना, Hastinapur Police Station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पकड़े गए आरोपी से पूछताछ में काफी जानकारी मिली है। इस मामले में एक आरोपी अभी फरार चल रहा है, जिसने पकड़ने के लिए दबिश दी जा रही है। जल्दी ही उसे भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा। - कमलेश बहादुर, एसपी देहात 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

