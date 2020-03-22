शहर चुनें

Janata curfew: पांच बजते ही मेरठ में लोगों ने बजाई ताली और थाली, कॉलोनियों से गूंजी घंटियों का आवाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 05:09 PM IST
janta curfew
1 of 5
janta curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की अपील पर देश में जनता कर्फ्यू का असर देखने को मिल रहा है। लोग पूरी तरह घरों में कैद हैं। वहीं पांच बजते ही मेरठ में लोगों ने बजाई ताली और थाली, कॉलोनियों से गूंजी घंटियों का आवाज से गूंज उठा। 
 
janata curfew janta curfew janta curfew today कोरोना वायरस coronavirus

janta curfew
janta curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
janata curfew
janata curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
janata curfew
janata curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
janata curfew
janata curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
janta curfew
janta curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
