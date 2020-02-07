शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Friend shot in dispute over 35 thousand rupees

35 हजार रुपये के विवाद में दोस्त को गोली मारी

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 02:24 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
35 हजार रुपये के विवाद में दोस्त को गोली मारी
विज्ञापन
परतापुर (मेरठ)। गांवड़ी गांव में बुधवार रात 35 हजार रुपये के विवाद में दोस्त ने युवक को गोली मार दी। परिजनों ने तुरंत घायल को कैलाश नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। पुलिस ने आरोपी की तलाश में कई जगहों पर दबिश दी, लेकिन वह हत्थे नहीं चढ़ सका। पुलिस का कहना है कि दोनों दोस्त थे। लेनदेन को लेकर विवाद हुआ है।
परतापुर थानाक्षेत्र के गांवड़ी निवासी आर्यन नेहरा और मोदीनगर फफराना निवासी अमित चौधरी दोस्त थे। दोनों ही गाड़ी की खरीद फरोख्त करते थे। इसी खरीद फरोख्त में आर्यन के अमित पर 35 हजार रुपए थे, जो अमित नहीं दे रहा था। बुधवार रात दोनों में पैसों की बाबत विवाद हो गया, तभी आर्यन ने अमित को गोली मार दी और फरार हो गया। गोली की आवाज सुनकर परिजन बाहर आए। अमित लहूलुहान अवस्था में तड़प रहा था। परिजनों ने तुरंत उसे नर्सिंग होम में भर्ती कराया। उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। सीओ ब्रह्मपुरी चक्रपाणि त्रिपाठी का कहना है कि अमित का आपरेशन होना है। उसकी रीढ़ की हड्डी में गोली फंसी हुई है। रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Lucknow Police Commissioner Press Conference on Ranjeet Bachchan Murder Case.
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का खुलासा, दूसरी पत्नी ने प्रेमी संग मिलकर कराई थी हत्या

6 फरवरी 2020

श्रीनगर मुठभेड़
Jammu

लेडी सिंघमः आतंकियों पर टूट पड़ीं संतो देवी, दो को किया ढेर, तीसरे को जिंदा दबोचा

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों के पास बचे हैं सात दिन, ये विकल्प रह गए हैं बाकी

6 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Television

'बिग बॉस' का हर सीजन बना Kissing अड्डा, इन 14 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने पार की अश्लीलता की हदें

6 फरवरी 2020

Bandagi, Puneesh , Sidharth, Shehnaz, Tanishaa and Armaan
Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel
diandra and gautam gulati
Tanisha and Armaan
Television

'बिग बॉस' का हर सीजन बना Kissing अड्डा, इन 14 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने पार की अश्लीलता की हदें

6 फरवरी 2020

astrology
Predictions

ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार इन पांच राशियों के लोग सबसे ज्यादा भाग्यशाली

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया: एक साथ चार को फांसी देकर इतिहास रचेगा तिहाड़, ऐसी होगी प्रक्रिया

6 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Friend shot in dispute over 35 thousand rupees
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

rashifal
Predictions

7 फरवरी राशिफल: शुक्रवार का दिन इन 5 राशियों के लिए रहेगा शानदार, मिलेगा मान-सम्मान

6 फरवरी 2020

Lucknow Police Commissioner Press Conference on Ranjeet Bachchan Murder Case.
Lucknow

रणजीत बच्चन हत्याकांड का खुलासा, दूसरी पत्नी ने प्रेमी संग मिलकर कराई थी हत्या

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Bandagi, Puneesh , Sidharth, Shehnaz, Tanishaa and Armaan
Television

'बिग बॉस' का हर सीजन बना Kissing अड्डा, इन 14 कंटेस्टेंट्स ने पार की अश्लीलता की हदें

6 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

निर्भया: एक साथ चार को फांसी देकर इतिहास रचेगा तिहाड़, ऐसी होगी प्रक्रिया

6 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: चुनाव प्रचार में जुटे सूरमा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का दंगल: सनी से लेकर खली तक, सूरमाओं ने लगाया पूरा दम

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
बिग बॉस 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: इन सात कंटेस्टेंट्स ने लिया था सलमान से पंगा, फिनाले में नहीं आएंगे नजर!

6 फरवरी 2020

aadhar card
Tech Diary

आधार में नाम और पता बदलना हुआ आसान, फॉलो करें आसान स्टेप्स

6 फरवरी 2020

cheque clearing is made easy after this announcement by RBI in Monetory Policy Committee meeting
Banking Beema

खुशखबर: अब चेक क्लीयरिंग में नहीं होगी कोई दिक्कत, RBI ने किया बड़ा एलान

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

इस देश में टॉयलेट में फ्लश करना गैरकानूनी, जानें दुनिया के ऐसे ही अजीबोगरीब कानून

6 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Evolet Hawk Electric Bike
Automobiles

Auto Expo 2020 Live: लॉन्च हुई इलेक्ट्रिक ‘धन्नो’ और 250 किमी तक की रेंज वाला स्कूटर

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अधिकारी को रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पकड़ा
Meerut

सीबीआई ने एमईएस के अफसर को रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पकड़ा, नौ घंटे तक चली पूछताछ

उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ में कैंट स्थित मिलिट्री इंजीनियरिंग सर्विस (एमईएस) के दफ्तर से बृहस्पतिवार शाम सीबीआई ने कमांडर वर्क्स इंजीनियर (सीडब्ल्यूई) बी. वी. प्रसादा रेड्डी को 40 हजार रुपये की रिश्वत लेने के आरोप में पकड़ लिया।

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
The issue of water pollution of western UP echoed in Rajya Sabha
Meerut

राज्यसभा में गूंजा पश्चिमी यूपी में जल प्रदूषण का मुद्दा

7 फरवरी 2020

People disappointed after losing the dream of railway line
Meerut

ऐतिहासिक नगरी में रेलवे को लेकर लोग निराश

7 फरवरी 2020

lapresy not spreading by touch
Meerut

कुष्ठ रोग छूने से नहीं फैलता - प्रो. एनके तनेजा

7 फरवरी 2020

UG-PG private student colleges submit print out to eight
Meerut

यूजी-पीजी प्राइवेट में आठ तक जमा करें कॉलेजों में प्रिंट आउट

7 फरवरी 2020

Examination centers divided into seven zones and 12 sectors
Meerut

सात जोन और 12 सेक्टर में बांटे गए परीक्षा केंद्र

7 फरवरी 2020

railway made 40 bridge in rail crossing
Meerut

मेरठ सिटी से सहारनपुर तक के फाटकों पर बनेंगे पुल

7 फरवरी 2020

up and down in tempreture
Meerut

सर्द हवाओं के कारण तापमान में रहेगा उतार चढ़ाव, धूप रहेगी बेअसर

7 फरवरी 2020

भगवन्तों की आरती करते श्रद्धालु।
Meerut

आओ रे आओ खुशियां मनाओ, यह है मंगल...

7 फरवरी 2020

दारुल उलूम देवबंद
Meerut

दारुल उलूम को सऊदी अरब से हो रही फंडिंग, पीएफआई सिर्फ एक मुखौटा: स्वामी दर्शन भारती

7 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति-2019 सम्मान समारोह, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष करेंगे विजेताओं को सम्मानित

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति-2019 सम्मान समारोह शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में आयोजित किया जाएगा। इसमें सात राज्यों के 38 होनहार विद्यार्थियों को संसद में लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिड़ला अवॉर्ड देकर सम्मानित करेंगे।

6 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:03

7 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

6 फरवरी 2020

टेक्नोलॉजी 2:11

ये एप्स घर बैठे सिखाएंगे कई भाषाएं, जानिए खासियत

6 फरवरी 2020

आरबीआई 1:24

सरकार की सहायता के लिए आरबीआई नहीं छापेगी अतिरिक्त नोट, गर्वनर शक्तिकांत दास ने किया साफ

6 फरवरी 2020

अम्मा 1:56

105 साल की भागीरथी अम्मा का हैरान करने वाला कारनामा, 74.5% अंकों के साथ पास की चौथी की परीक्षा

6 फरवरी 2020

Related

टेंपो ठेकेदार गौरव का फोटो।
Meerut

दिनदहाड़े टेंपो ठेकेदार का कार सवारों ने कर लिया अपह्रण

7 फरवरी 2020

अशोक स्तंभ पुलिस चौकी के निकट सड़क पर अतिक्रमण कर लगा दुकाने।
Meerut

सरधना की सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण, लोग परेशान

7 फरवरी 2020

accused husband arrest
Meerut

महिला की हत्या में आरोपी पति को किया गिरफ्तार

7 फरवरी 2020

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

चालान का था डर, इसलिए युवक ने पहना बुर्का, जूतों पर गई पुलिस की नजर, हकीकत जानकर सब हैरान

6 फरवरी 2020

हथियारों का जखीरा समेत दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार
Meerut

यूपी: हथियारों का जखीरा समेत दो तस्कर गिरफ्तार, आरोपियों की कुंडली खंगालने में जुटे अफसर

7 फरवरी 2020

सीएए के समर्थन में मुस्लिम महिलाएं
Meerut

सीएए के पक्ष में महिलाओं का धरना, लिखा- समर्थन में हैं 'भारत की मुस्लिम बेटियां'

6 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited