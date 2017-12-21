बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
महिला के साथ मारपीट, लूटपाट
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 01:33 AM IST
महिला से मारपीटकर कुंडल लूटे
कंकरखेड़ा। क्षेत्र की पटेलपुरी कॉलोनी की रहने वाली हिमानी पत्नी जयकुमार ने बताया कि वह एक फाइनेंस कंपनी में काम करती थी। उसने कई लोगों के आरडी एकाउंट खुलवाए थे। कंपनी किसी कारण बंद हो गई। मामला कोर्ट में विचाराधीन है। अब पड़ोस में ही रहने वाले लोग उससे पैसे मांग रहे थे। पैसे न देने पर आरोपियों ने बुधवार देर शाम घर में घुसकर उसके साथ मारपीट की और कुंडल लूट लिए। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जानकारी ली। पीड़िता ने तहरीर दी है।
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
