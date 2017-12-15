Download App
एसएसपी ऑफि स पर फूटकर रोई महिला

Meerut Bureau

Meerut Bureau

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 01:42 AM IST
सास और पति पर मारपीट का आरोप
मेरठ। शास्त्रीनगर निवासी रजनी की शादी तीन साल पहले गंगानगर निवासी एक युवक के साथ हुई थी। बृहस्पतिवार को महिला एसएसपी ऑफिस पहुंची और पति व सास पर मारपीट का आरोप लगाया। कहा कि शादी के बाद से ही ससुराल वाले दहेज की मांग करने लगे। विरोध करने पर सास और पति ने मारपीट की। कई बार नौचंदी और गंगानगर थाने में शिकायत की, लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। पीड़िता का कहना है कि एक सप्ताह पहले उसके पति ने गला दबाकर हत्या की कोशिश की। इसके बाद उसे घर से निकाल दिया। वह थाने गई, लेकिन पुलिस ने उसे टरका दिया। एसएसपी ऑफिस पर महिला आपबीती सुनाते हुए रो पड़ी। एसएसपी मंजिल सैनी ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है।
