Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Crime Report: Girl sent obscene messages, case registered, 3 miscreants arrested for robbing scooter from man

मेरठ क्राइम रिपोर्ट: युवती ने भेजे अश्लील मैसेज, केस हुआ दर्ज, वृद्ध से स्कूटी लूटने वाले तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Fri, 22 Sep 2023 04:57 PM IST
सार

Meerut News : अश्लील मैसेज भेजने के मामले में मेरठ की युवती के खिलाफ केस दर्ज हुआ है। पुलिस ने इस मामले कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी। मेरठ जिले की क्राइम की घटनाओं के बारे में पढ़िए।

Crime Report: Girl sent obscene messages, case registered, 3 miscreants arrested for robbing scooter from man
मेरठ क्राइम न्यूज - फोटो : Amar Ujala

विस्तार
मुरादाबाद की एक महिला ने मेरठ की युवती पर अश्लील मैसेज भेजने का आरोप लगाकार केस दर्ज कराया है। पुलिस ने इस मामले में कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। उधर, मेरठ के मेडिकल थाना क्षेत्र में वृद्ध से स्कूटी लूटने वाले तीन बदमाशों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। 



मुखबिरी के शक में प्रधान के घर पर पथराव, भाई घायल
मेरठ में लोहियानगर थाना क्षेत्र के पीपली खेड़ा के ग्राम प्रधान आमिर खान ने बताया कि गांव का ही रहने वाला फज्जा बीमारी के चलते दो माह पहले गाजियाबाद के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती था। वह डॉक्टर से मारपीट कर अस्पताल से भाग आया था। डॉक्टर ने फज्जा के नाम पर स्थानीय थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था। बुधवार को गाजियाबाद पुलिस गांव पहुंची और सीसीटीवी फुटेज के माध्यम से फज्जा को गिरफ्तार कर साथ ले गई। आरोपी के भाई ने उन पर मुखबिरी का आरोप लगाते हुए ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे तोड़ दिए। उन्होंने विरोध किया तो आरोपियों के परिजनों ने उसके घर पर पथराव कर दिया, जिसमें उनके चचेरे भाई अयान का हाथ टूट गया। थाना प्रभारी कृष्णपाल सिंह का कहना है कि मामले की जांच कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वृद्ध से स्कूटी लूटने वाले तीन बदमाश गिरफ्तार
मेरठ के मेडिकल थाना क्षेत्र में जागृति विहार एक्सटेंशन में वृद्ध से स्कूटी लूटने वाले तीन बदमाशों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। भावनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के जयभीम नगर निवासी किरनपाल (65) मंगलवार सुबह स्कूटी पर घर से घूमने के लिए निकले थे। जागृति विहार एक्सटेंशन में चार बदमाशों ने मारपीट करते हुए स्कूटी लूट ली। पीड़ित की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली थी। बृहस्पतिवार को चेकिंग के दौरान पुलिस ने कांशीराम योजना के आवास की तरफ युवराज पुत्र रामपाल सिंह चौहान निवासी जागृति विहार, तुषार पुत्र ईश्वर सिंह निवासी कालियागढ़ी और मनीष पुत्र अनिल राजपूत निवासी ग्राम बगठारी थाना अहमदगढ़ जिला बुलंदशहर हाल निवासी मेडिकल कैंपस को गिरफ्तार किया। उनके कब्जे से किरनपाल से लूटी स्कूटी के साथ तमंचा और कारतूस बरामद हुए। आरोपियों ने बताया कि उनके साथ रितिक चौधरी पुत्र करन चौधरी निवासी जागृति विहार भी था, जो अभी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर है। 

सबूत के अभाव में दुष्कर्म का आरोपी बरी
मेरठ में विशेष न्यायाधीश पॉक्सो अधिनियम एडीजे कोर्ट संख्या 3 यासमीन अकबर ने दुष्कर्म के दो साल पुराने मामले में सुनवाई करते हुए आरोपी को सबूत के अभाव में बरी कर दिया। कंकरखेड़ा निवासी पीड़िता ने 13 अक्तूबर 2021 को थाने में तहरीर देकर बताया था कि उसकी मुलाकात जनवरी 2017 को गांधी बाग में करण सोलंकी से हुई थी और बाद में दोनों फेसबुक फ्रेंड बन गए। करण ने 16 सितंबर 2017 को अपने घर ले जाकर फुसलाकर उससे दुष्कर्म किया। उसे समय पीड़िता की आयु 17 साल थी। आरोपी पीड़िता को वीडियो वायरल करने को धमकी देकर 2021 तक शारीरिक शोषण करता रहा। इस मामले में आरोपी की ओर से वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता अनिल बख्शी ने कोर्ट में पक्ष रखा जबकि अभियोजन दोष साबित करने में असफल रहा। अदालत ने दोनों पक्षों को सुनने के बाद अभियुक्त को साक्ष्यों के अभाव एवं संदेह का लाभ देते हुए बरी करने के आदेश दिए हैं।

महिला को भेजे अश्लील मैसेज, मेरठ की युवती पर केस
मुरादाबाद में कोतवाली क्षेत्र में रहने वाली एक महिला ने मेरठ की युवती पर अश्लील मैसेज और फोटो भेजने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने पीड़िता की तहरीर पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पीड़ित महिला ने बताया कि उसने अश्लील मैसेज भेजने का विरोध किया तो आरोपी युवती ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी। लगातार आ रहे अश्लील मेसेज से वह परेशान हो गई। आरोपी युवती उसे आत्महत्या करने के लिए मजबूर कर रही है। महिला की शिकायत पर साइबर सेल ने इसकी जांच की तो पता चला कि मेसेज करने वाली युवती मेरठ के मुंडाली क्षेत्र निवासी है। इंस्पेक्टर कोतवाली मनीष सक्सेना ने बताया कि आरोपी युवती को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए टीम लगा दी गई है। 

गुटके और सिगरेट ला रहा चालक को पकड़ा
मेरठ में अब्दुल्लापुर स्थित राजकीय बाल संप्रेक्षण गृह में मिट्टी की ट्राली में गुटके और बीड़ी दबाकर ले जा रहे चालक को कर्मचारी ने पकड़ लिया। इस मामले में जिलाधिकारी को रिपोर्ट भेजी गई है। बाल संप्रेक्षण गृह मेंं भराव के लिए मिट्टी डलवाई जा रही है। बृहस्पतिवार को मिट्टी में दबाकर गुटके और बीड़ी लेकर अंदर आ रहे टैक्टर ट्राली चालक को बाल संप्रेक्षण गृह के कर्मचारी ने पकड़ लिया। इसके बाद बंदियों ने हंगामा करते हुए चालक को छोड़ने की बात कही। नहीं छोड़ने पर खाने-पीने से इन्कार कर दिया। मौके पर पहुंची मेडिकल पुलिस व जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी ने बंदियों को समझा बुझाकर शांत कराया। बाद में चालक को हिदायत देकर छोड़ दिया गया। सीओ सिविल लाइन अरविंद कुमार चौरसिया ने बताया कि जिलाधिकारी मामले की रिपोर्ट भेजी गई है। 

दुकानदार ने चोर को पकड़ा, पुलिस को सौंपा
मेरठ के कंकरखेड़ा में नई गोविंदपुरी निवासी मयंक श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि उसकी सरधना रोड पर अमोलिक मार्बल्स के नाम से दुकान है। एक महीना पूर्व वह कांवड़ लेने गया था। वापस आने पर देखा कि दुकान के बाहर रखा सारा मार्बल टूटा हुआ है और मार्बल रखने के लोहे के स्टैंड गायब थे। इसकी तहरीर थाने पर दी थी। बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर एक चोर ने लोहे के स्टैंड को चोरी करने का प्रयास किया तभी उसने आरोपी को पकड़ लिया और पिटाई के बाद पुलिस को सौंप दिया। पीड़ित ने तहरीर में बताया कि आरोपी ने पहले भी 15 जोड़े लोहे के स्टैंड चोरी किए थे। आरोपी की पहचान सरधना थाना क्षेत्र के गांव निवासी युवक के रूप में हुई है। आरोपी ने अपने दो साथियों के नाम और बताए हैं। थाना प्रभारी अजय कुमार का कहना है कि मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपी को जेल भेजा जाएगा।

