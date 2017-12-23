Download App
CM के जाते ही हुआ ये हाल, सैकड़ों कुर्सियां तोड़ी, महिलाओं ने युवकों को पीटा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ मेरठ

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:25 AM IST
CM went this happened, broke hundreds of chairs, women beaten youths

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के जाते ही खूब कुर्सियां उछाली गई। भीड़ से घिरी महिलाओं ने युवकों की जमकर पिटाई की। पुलिस ने युवकों को यहां से हटाया। युवाओं ने जनसभा के दौरान सैकड़ों कुर्सियां तोड़ डाली। सीएम के सामने टीईटी अभ्यर्थियों ने तख्तियां लहराई। सीएम ने चार लाख शिक्षकों की भर्ती का भरोसा दिलाया।
पढ़ें : योगी बोले- 20 लाख युवाओं को मिलेगा रोजगार, UP पुलिस में भी होगी भर्ती

बागपत रमाला मिल के परिसर में किसानों के लिए कुर्सियां बिछाई गई थी। सबसे पीछे कुछ महिलाएं आकर बैठ गई। भीड़ बढ़ी तो युवक कुर्सियों को लेकर इधर-उधर बिछा कर बैठने लगी। महिलाओं की दीर्घा के पास भीड़ अधिक हुई। युवक हल्ला-गुल्ला करने लगे। इस बीच कुछ महिलाओं ने उठकर युवकों पर कुर्सियों से ही हमला बोल दिया। महिलाओं का कहना था कि यहां खड़े युवक चैन से कार्यक्रम न तो सुन रहे हैं और न ही सुनने दे रहे हैं। महिलाओं ने डंडे और कुर्सियों से युवकों की जमकर खबर ली। पंडाल के बीच में रह रहकर कुर्सियां चलती रही। सीएम की मौजूदगी में भी पंडाल में बैठे लोग कई बार आपस में भिड़े। मंच के सामने ही टीईटी के अभ्यर्थी भी पहुंच गए तो सीएम ने लाख नौकरी का भरोसा दिलाया। मंच के बाई तरफ उत्साहित युवा योगी-योगी करने लगे, जिन्हें संभालना पुलिस के लिए मुश्किल हो गया। सीएम के जाने के बाद युवकों ने कुर्सियां तोड़ी और बैनर भी फाड़ डाले गए।

