हवाई पट्टी पर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने नहीं लिया गुलदस्ता

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:51 AM IST
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पूर्व मंत्री और सांसद हुकुम सिंह की अंत्येष्टि में शामिल होने के लिए कैराना जा रहे मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने स्वागत सत्कार नहीं कराया। जिलाधिकारी और एसएसपी जब उन्हें गुलदस्ते भेंट करने के लिए आगे बढ़े तो उन्होंने हाथ जोड़ लिये। साथ ही वह भाजपाइयों से भी हाथ जोड़कर मिले और पूर्व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी को अपने साथ कैराना लेकर चले गए।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ रविवार को सांसद हुकुम सिंह की अंत्येष्टि में शामिल होने के लिए लखनऊ से स्टेट प्लेन से परतापुर हवाई पट्टी पहुंचे और यहां से हेलीकाप्टर द्वारा कैराना के लिए उड़ान भरी। उनके साथ लखनऊ से उद्योग मंत्री सतीश महाना और गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा भी आए थे। इस दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने हवाई पट्टी पर मौजूद डॉ. लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी को भी अपने साथ हैलीकाप्टर से कैराना चलने को कहा। वहीं वापसी में मेरठ आने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री स्टेट प्लेन से गोरखपुर के लिए रवाना हो गए।

इससे पूर्व हवाई पट्टी पर कैंट विधायक सत्यप्रकाश अग्रवाल, विधायक दिनेश खटीक, विधायक सत्यवीर त्यागी, महानगर अध्यक्ष करुणेश नंदन गर्ग, जिलाध्यक्ष शिवकुमार राणा, हरीश चौधरी, विवेक रस्तोगी, प्रवीण अग्रवाल, संजय त्रिपाठी, डॉ. राजेश, अजय भराला आदि मौजूद रहे।

chief minister yogi adityanath cm yogi up news meerut news

