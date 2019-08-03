बागपतः हर्ष फायरिंग के सिलसिले में एक गिरफ्तार, एक अब भी फरार

Baghpat: Police arrested a person yesterday in connection with a celebratory firing incident; say, "another accused still absconding. Investigation began after a video of the incident went viral. This video was about a month old" pic.twitter.com/aSizbJugmX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2019
यूपी पुलिस के एक दरोगा के खिलाफ अविवाहित बताकर धोखे से शादी करने और यौन शोषण करने समेत गंभीर धाराओं में शहर कोतवाली में मुकदमा दर्ज हुआ है।
2 अगस्त 2019