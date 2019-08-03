शहर चुनें

Baghpat Police arrested a person in connection with a celebratory firing incident

बागपतः हर्ष फायरिंग के सिलसिले में एक गिरफ्तार, एक अब भी फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 04:42 AM IST
बागपत पुलिस
बागपत पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
बागपत पुलिस ने हर्ष फायरिंग के सिलसिले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार इस मामले में दूसरा आरोपी अब भी फरार है। 
विज्ञापन



पुलिस ने इस मामले की जांच तब शुरू की जब हर्ष फायरिंग का एक वीडियो वायरल हो गया। बताया जाता है कि वीडियो कोई एक महीना पुराना है। 
विज्ञापन

celebratory firing one arrested
