Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut News ›   Attendant will be there for the convenience of passengers in rapid train

Meerut News: रैपिड ट्रेन में यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए रहेगा अटेंडेंट, दिल्ली चुंगी पर सड़क चौड़ीकरण कार्य शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: Dimple Sirohi Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 12:02 PM IST
सार

देश की पहली रीजनल रेल सेवा (रैपिड एक्स) के प्रीमियम कोच में यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए अटेंडेंट भी मौजूद रहेगा। अटेंडेंट सुरक्षा उपकरणों, कोच व स्टेशन संबंधी जानकारियां यात्रियों को देगा, ताकि पहली बार रैपिड में सफर कर रहे यात्रियों को कोइ परेशानी न आए।

Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

देश की पहली रीजनल रेल सेवा (रैपिड एक्स) के प्रीमियम कोच में यात्रियों को अटेंडेंट (सेवक) की सुविधा मिलेगी। यह निर्णय नेशनल कैपिटल रीजन ट्रांसपोर्ट कॉरपोरेशन (एनसीआरटीसी) ने यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए लिया है। 



अटेंडेंट यात्रियों को अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से युक्त प्रीमियम कोच की हर खूबी के बारे में बताने के साथ ही उनके सुरक्षित सफर में अहम भूमिका निभाएगा। ट्रेन अटेंडेंट के अलावा पूरी ट्रेन में रैपिड रेल चलाने के लिए ऑपरेटर होगा। यात्रा संबंधी निर्देशों के साथ सुरक्षा उपकरणों से संबंधित जानकारी ट्रेन अटेंडेंट की ओर से दी जाएंगी।

Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनसीआरटीसी के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी पुनीत वत्स का कहना है कि रैपिड एक्स के छह कोचों में से एक प्रीमियम कोच में यह सुविधा हासिल होगी। प्रीमियम कोच में आरामदायक घूमनेवाली सीटें, मोबाइल व लैपटॉप चार्जिंग पोर्ट, सामान रखने की रैक, मैगजीन होल्डर सहित अन्य आधुनिक सुविधाएं होंगी।

Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जरूरतमंद यात्रियों को मिलेगी सुविधा 
रैपिड एक्स ट्रेन में अटेंडेंट की सुविधा होने से सबसे ज्यादा राहत बुजुर्गों, दिव्यांगों, बीमारों और अन्य जरूरतमंद यात्रियों को विशेष रूप से मिलेगी। अटेंडेंट की ओर से ऐसे यात्रियों की आवश्यकताओं का विशेष ध्यान रखा जाएगा। अगर किसी यात्री को सामान उठाने और रखने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है तो वह उसकी मदद करेगा। किसी आपात स्थिति में वह पूरी ट्रेन में सवार अन्य यात्रियों की मदद भी करेगा।

Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आपात उपकरणों की जानकारी दी 
ट्रेन अटेंडेंट को यात्रियों की सुविधा के साथ किसी भी आपात स्थिति के लिए प्रशिक्षित किया गया है। ऐसे में ट्रेन खराब होने के साथ आपात स्थिति में ट्रेन ऑपरेटर के दिशा-निर्देशों के तहत अटेंडेंट कोच में लगे निकास उपकरण को संचालित करेगा।

वहीं स्टेशन साइट डोर को खोलकर यात्रियों को ट्रेन से बाहर निकालने में मदद करेगा। अगर किसी तकनीकी कारणवश ट्रेन एलिवेटेड ट्रैक के बीच में रुक जाती है तो इस स्थिति में ट्रेन अटेंडेंट सवार सभी यात्रियों को आपातकालीन द्वार से ट्रैक से नीचे उतरने में सहायता करेगा।

 

Rapid Rail - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एनसीआरटीसी की ओर से दिल्ली चुंगी पर सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। एचडीएफसी बैंक के पास सड़क निर्माण के साथ ही लगाए गए दिशा सूचक व नाम पते के बोर्ड ड्रिल मशीन से हटाए जा रहे हैं। बैंक के सामने पार्किंग के कारण दिनभर जाम के हालात बने रहते थे, जिससे अब राहत मिल रही है। वहीं व्यापारी कह रहे हैं कि वादे के मुताबिक मार्ग चौड़ा नहीं किया जा रहा।

दिल्ली चुंगी पर करीब 300 मीटर के मार्ग पर निर्माण के लिए एनसीआरटीसी ने यातायात पुलिस के साथ मिलकर 6 महीने तक मार्ग बंद रखने की रणनीति बनाई थी, लेकिन विरोध के कारण ऊपर स्टील की दीवार बनाकर नीचे काम जारी रखने के विकल्प को तलाशा गया। की ओर से करीब 3 मीटर चौड़ी मार्को 5 मीटर तक चौड़ा करने का वादा किया गया था। 
 

Rapid Rail - फोटो : amr ujala
बुधवार रात को 11 बजे थोड़ा-थोड़ा यातायात परिवर्तित कर काम शुरू कर दिया। दिल्ली चुंगी पर एचडीएफसी बैंक के बाहर सीमेंट की सड़क का निर्माण हुआ। कुछ दूरी तक और सड़क भी बनाई गई है।

इसी के साथ हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम के शक्ति पेट्रोल पंप के बराबर में पंजाया में प्रवेश करने वाली गली के बाहर लगाए गए लोगों के नाम पते के बोर्ड भी ड्रिल मशीन से काटकर हटाए गया और सड़क चौड़ीकरण का काम शुरू किया गया। एनसीआरटीसी के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी ने बताया कि मार्ग चौड़ीकरण का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।
