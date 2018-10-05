शहर चुनें

यूपी के बागपत में क्रैश हुआ वायुसेना का छोटा विमान, बाल-बाल बचे पायलट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Fri, 05 Oct 2018 10:29 AM IST
plane land in Baghpat
plane land in Baghpat
ख़बर सुनें
उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत में एयरफोर्स का एक विमान क्रैश हो गया। इस घटना में दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित हैं। इस विमान दुर्घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। यह विमान चांदीनगर एयरफोर्स स्टेशन से उड़ा था।
बता दें कि इस हादसे में किसी के भी हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है। 8 अक्टूबर को एयरफोर्स दिवस की तैयारियां चल रही हैं, जिस वजह से एयरफोर्स के जवान अभ्यास करने में जुटे हुए थे। वहीं एसपी शैलेश पांडेय और एसएसपी राजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव भारी पुलिस फोर्स के साथ मौके पर पहुुंच गए है और मामले की छानबीन में जुटे हुए है। 

iaf plane plane land in baghpat uttar pradesh विमान क्रेश प्लेन क्रैश उत्तर प्रदेश
