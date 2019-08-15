शहर चुनें

दारुल उलूम देवबंद में मनाया गया 73वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस, पहली बार गाया गया राष्ट्रगान

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Updated Thu, 15 Aug 2019 11:07 PM IST
Darul uloom deoband
Darul uloom deoband - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देशभर में गुरुवार को 73वां स्वतंत्रता दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस खास मौके पर पूरे देश में अनेक कार्यक्रमों का ओयाजन किया गया।
दारुल उलूम देवबंद में भी 73वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर आजादी का जश्न मनाया गया, जमीयत उलेमा हिन्द के अध्य्क्ष मौलाना अरशद मदनी, सांसद हाजी फजलुर्रहमान, डीएम आलोक कुमार पांडेय, एसएसपी दिनेश कुमार पी और मौलाना अब्दुल खालिक मद्रासी ने झंडारोहण किया।

खास बात यह रही कि पहली बार दारुल में राष्ट्रगान गाया गया ।
independence day 2019 73rd independence day darul uloom deoband 15 august darul uloom deoband
भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष मंजीत सिंह नौटियाल का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष के खिलाफ राजद्रोह का केस दर्ज, फेसबुक लाइव पर दिया ये भड़काऊ बयान

सहारनपुर में फेसबुक पर लाइव आकर भड़काऊ और धमकी भरे अंदाज में बयान देने वाले भीम आर्मी के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष के खिलाफ पुलिस ने राजद्रोह समेत विभिन्न धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।

15 अगस्त 2019

शहर में फोर्स तैनात
Meerut

स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर अलर्ट: 370 हटने के बाद पश्चिमी यूपी में आतंकी इनपुट, चप्पे-चप्पे पर फोर्स तैनात

15 अगस्त 2019

एसएसपी अभिषेक यादव
Meerut

यूपी: महिला की दरोगा की हालत देख पिता की तबीयत बिगड़ी, बेहद गंभीर है मामला

14 अगस्त 2019

डौला गांव की प्रसूता शायरा ने दिया बेटी को जन्म
Meerut

नार्मल डिलीवरी से किया इनकार, खुले परिसर में हुआ प्रसव, न डॉक्टर देखने पहुंचे और न ही नर्स

14 अगस्त 2019

हमले के बाद जानकारी जुटाते पुलिसकर्मी
Meerut

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के बेटे पर कातिलाना हमला, युवकों ने दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

14 अगस्त 2019

कलक्ट्रेट में प्रदर्शन करते भीम आर्मी कार्यकर्ता
Meerut

भीम आर्मी का दिल्ली सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, तोड़े गए संत रविदास मंदिर के निर्माण की मांग

14 अगस्त 2019

एसपी देहात अविनाश पांडेय
Meerut

मेरठ: छापेमारी में सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, आपत्तिजनक हालत में मिले महिला और युवक, पांच गिरफ्तार

13 अगस्त 2019

कैंट बोर्ड मेरठ
Meerut

कैंट बोर्ड के सीईई अनुज सिंह बर्खास्त, 2013 से चल रही थी अवैध निर्माण में जांच

14 अगस्त 2019

Saulana-kidnap girl not found
Meerut

सौलाना प्रकरण-लडकी का अभी तक कोई सुराग नहीं

15 अगस्त 2019

देवबंद
Meerut

देवबंदी उलमा बोले- बकरीद पर न करें गाय की कुर्बानी, हिंदू भाइयों की भावनाओं का करें सम्मान

9 अगस्त 2019

