मेरठ विवि: एमपीएड के परीक्षा फार्म 18 से भरें

Meerut Bureau Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 10:58 PM IST
18 से भरें एमपीएड के परीक्षा फॉर्म
मेरठ। सीसीएसयू से संबद्ध कॉलेजों में एमपीएड दो वर्षीय - चार सेमेस्टर पाठ्यक्रम के सत्र 2015-17, 2016-18 के चतुर्थ सेमेस्टर, 2017-19 के द्वितीय सेमेस्टर में अध्ययनरत छात्र-छात्राओं के मुख्य, बैक एवं भूतपूर्व परीक्षाओं के परीक्षा फार्म सीसीएसयू की वेबसाइट पर 23 मार्च से ऑनलाइन भरे जाएंगे। छात्र-छात्राएं सीसीएसयू डॉट एसी डॉट इन पर जाकर एमपीएड क्लिक करें। परीक्षा फार्म भरते समय फोटो एवं हस्ताक्षर अपनोड करना अनिवार्य है। परीक्षा शुल्क भी ऑनलाइन ही भरा जाएगा। परीक्षा फार्म ऑनलाइन भरने की तिथि 18 मार्च है। परीक्षा फार्म भरे जाने और ऑनलाइन परीक्षा शुल्क जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 28 मार्च है। भरे गए परीक्षा फार्मों का प्रिंट आउट संबंधित कॉलेज में जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मार्च है। कॉलेजों द्वारा फार्मों को सीसीएसयू कैंपस में जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 2 अप्रैल है।

