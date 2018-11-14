शहर चुनें

हज कोटा बढ़ाये जाने की मांग

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 02:43 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हज कोटा बढ़ाए जाने की मांग
मेरठ। हज-2019 के लिए हज कमेटी ने हज फार्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 17 नवंबर निर्धारित की हुई है। हज यात्रा पर जाने के लिए मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोग ऑनलाइन फार्म भर रहे हैं। जिला हज समिति के सदस्य एवं नायब शहर काजी जैनुर राशिद्दीन ने बताया कि हज कमेटी के माध्यम से जिले से जाने वाले हज यात्रियों का कोटा लगभग 12 सौ है जो बहुत कम है। जबकि अब तक जिले से डेढ़ हजार लोग हज यात्रा के लिए फार्म भर चुके हैं। उन्होंने हज कमेटी से मांग की है कि जिले का हज कोटा बढ़ाया जाए और साथ ही फार्म भरने की तिथि 15 दिन और बढ़ाई जाए। इसी क्रम में नायब शहर काजी ने बताया देश के जिन प्रदेशों में हज फार्म भरने की संख्या कम है और उनका कोटा अधिक है उसे पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के जिलों में बढ़ाया जाना चाहिए।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

meerut
Meerut

व्रतियों ने जल में खड़े होकर की सूर्य की उपासना

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के तीसरे दिन मंगलवार की शाम भक्तों ने 36 घंटे केनिर्जला उपवास के साथ गगोल सरोवर सहित शहर में एक दर्जन स्थानों पर जल में खड़े होकर विधि विधान केसाथ डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा की

14 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: अखिलेश सिंह होंगे शामली के नए डीएम, इंद्र विक्रम सिंह को मिली ये बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

13 नवंबर 2018

मुजफ्फरनगर न्यूज
Local Sports

मुजफ्फरनगर: जीशान ने जीती यूपी बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियनशिप 

13 नवंबर 2018

संगीत सोम
Meerut

अब संगीत सोम बदलवाना चाहते हैं मुजफ्फरनगर का नाम, दिया ये सुझाव

9 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

गन्ने की राजनीति पर दो फाड़ हुआ युवा रालोद

13 नवंबर 2018

meerut
Meerut

30 तक गड्ढा मुक्त होंगी सभी सड़कें : मुख्य सचिव

13 नवंबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Meerut

उड़नपरी पीटी उषा 15 नवंबर को आएंगी मेरठ, खेल हस्तियों को करेंगी सम्मानित

13 नवंबर 2018

ठेले पर मां को ले जाते दोनों बेटे
Meerut

यूपी: खुली सरकार की पोल, गरीबों को नहीं मिल रही सुविधाएं, बेबसी की 'एंबुलेंस' पर मां

11 नवंबर 2018

saurabh chaudhary
Local Sports

शूटर सौरभ चौधरी का कलीना में जोरदार स्वागत, अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतियोगिता में जीते हैं तीन गोल्ड मेडल

12 नवंबर 2018

दलित समाज के लोग
Meerut

पूर्व बसपा जिलाध्यक्ष समेत कई लोगों ने किया बौद्ध धर्म अपनाने का दावा

11 नवंबर 2018

