कैंट बोर्ड बैठक आज

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 02:55 AM IST
कैंट बोर्ड की बैठक आज
मेरठ। कैंट बोर्ड की बैठक आज बृहस्पतिवार को होगी। हालांकि आदर्श आचार संहिता के लगने के बाद होने वाली बैठक में जनहित के नए फैसले नहीं लिए जाएंगे। लेकिन पहले से चल रहे वाहन प्रवेश शुल्क, मोबाइल सिग्नल कनेक्टिवटी पर फैसला लिया जा सकता है। पिछली बोर्ड बैठक में टोल टैक्स के स्थान पर वाहन प्रवेश शुल्क लगाने का विचार किया गया था। लेकिन यह अभी तक लागू नहीं हो सका है। इसके अलावा मछेरान में अवैध निर्माण हटाने के दौरान हुए प्रकरण पर भी सवाल उठ सकते हैं।

