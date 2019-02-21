शहर चुनें

शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 11:36 PM IST
सीआरपीएफ के शहीद जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि दी
देवबंद। बेनिसन स्कूल में पुलवामा के शहीद सीआरपीएफ जवानों को शिक्षकों और बच्चों ने श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। प्रधानाचार्य मौ. आकिल, एचएम प्रभा बडोनी और श्रीकांत चौधरी ने दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की। प्रधानाचार्य ने कहा कि पूरा देश इस समय गहरे सदमे में है। संकट की इस घड़ी में हम सभी देश के साथ हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस प्रकार वीर शहीदों ने देश के सम्मान की रक्षा के लिए अपना जीवन बलिदान कर दिया हमें भी सदैव अपने दिल में देश के सम्मान की भावना रखनी चाहिए। ब्यूरो

Meerut
Meerut

केंद्रीय मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह ने इंस्पेक्टर को लगाई फटकार, जानें- क्या है मामला

बागपत के डौलचा गांव में मकान पर भाजपा का झंडा लगाने वाले परिवार से मारपीट करने के मामले में बालैनी पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई न करने पर केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री डॉ. सत्यपाल सिंह ने इंस्पेक्टर को फटकार लगाई। पूरे प्रकरण की वीडियो वायरल हुई है।

21 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Meerut

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला: सिद्धू के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मुकदमा चलाने की उठी मांग

16 फरवरी 2019

40 मिनट में मेरठ से दिल्ली का सफर अप्रैल से
Meerut

40 मिनट में मेरठ से दिल्ली का सफर अप्रैल से

21 फरवरी 2019

सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान गड्ढे में छुपे आतंकी ने मारी थी गोली
Meerut

सर्च ऑपरेशन के दौरान गड्ढे में छुपे आतंकी ने मारी थी गोली

20 फरवरी 2019

CBSE
Meerut

ब्रेक लेकर करें पढ़ाई, तभी बनेगी बात

21 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

शहादत पर राजनीति करना शर्मनाक : सतवाई

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
Meerut

मोदी मेरठ से करेंगे यूपी में लोकसभा चुनाव का आगाज

19 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

प्लास्टिक फैक्टरी के गोदाम में धमाका, भीषण आग

21 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

जीएसटी: सरकार को लगाया साढ़े पांच करोड़ का चूना, एक गिरफ्तार

20 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ
Meerut

रैपिड रेल प्रोजेक्ट को कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी

20 फरवरी 2019

Video: बहन प्रियंका के साथ शामली पहुंचे राहुल गांधी, पुलवामा के शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि

बुधवार को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और उनकी बहन प्रियंका गांधी यूपी के शामली पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पुलवामा हमले में शहीद हुए जवान अमित और प्रदीप के परिजनों से मिले। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

20 फरवरी 2019

अमर सिंह 2:33

अमर सिंह ने आरएसएस के नाम की अपनी संपत्ति, कहा- नरेंद्र मोदी ही बनेंगे पीएम

20 फरवरी 2019

सतपाल सिंह 1:58

शहीद के अंतिम संस्कार में सत्यपाल सिंह को झेलना पड़ा लोगों का गुस्सा

20 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि 3:03

शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देने उमड़े जनसैलाब ने कुछ ऐसे दिया आखिरी सैल्यूट

19 फरवरी 2019

मेरठ 2:34

मेरठ के बेटे ने दी कश्मीर में शहादत, पिता बोले खून से चाहिए खून का बदला

18 फरवरी 2019

40 नदियों पर चल रहा काम
Meerut

40 नदियों पर चल रहा काम

21 फरवरी 2019

बारिश ने बदला मौसम, आज भी हो सकती है बारिश
Meerut

बारिश ने बदला मौसम, आज भी हो सकती है बारिश

21 फरवरी 2019

नितिन तिवारी बने एसएसपी मेरठ
Meerut

नितिन तिवारी बने एसएसपी मेरठ

21 फरवरी 2019

Meerut

शहीदों के लिये कैंडल मार्च निकालते हुये पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे का मुस्लिम समूदाय के लोगों ने किया विरोध

21 फरवरी 2019
Meerut

शहीदों के लिये कैंडल मार्च निकालते हुये पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे का मुस्लिम समूदाय के लोगों ने किया विरोध

21 फरवरी 2019

Meerut

शहीद की याद में रो रोकर मां और पत्नी का हुआ बुरा हाल

21 फरवरी 2019
Meerut

शहीद की याद में रो रोकर मां और पत्नी का हुआ बुरा हाल

21 फरवरी 2019

Meerut

नशीला पदार्थ पिला विधवा से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, वीडियो बनाई

20 फरवरी 2019
Meerut

नशीला पदार्थ पिला विधवा से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, वीडियो बनाई

20 फरवरी 2019

