शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   एमआई टी में छात्रों ने ताइक्वांडों में दिखाई प्रतिभा

एमआई टी में छात्रों ने ताइक्वांडों में दिखाई प्रतिभा

Meerut Bureau Updated Thu, 10 May 2018 03:20 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मेरठ। एमआईइटी पब्लिक स्कूल के छात्रों ने करन पब्लिक स्कूल में आयोजित समर ओपन इंटर स्कूल ताइक्वांडों चैंपियनशिप में प्रतिभा का प्रदर्शन किया। प्रतियोगिता में रुद्रप्रताप सिंह ब्वॉयज में बेस्ट फाइटर बनकर चमके। रुद्र प्रताप सिंह, अंशुलपाल व सानिध्य ने स्वर्ण पदक पर कब्जा जमाया। अंश ने रजत पदक जीता। मानु चौहान व अहम बालियान ने कांस्य पदक जीते। छात्रों की शानदार सफलता पर प्रधानाचार्या माधवी सिंह ने बधाई देने के साथ उज्ज्वल भविष्य की कामना की। ताइक्वांडों कोच रोहित पटेल का का धन्यवाद दिया।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

arshi vikas shilpa
Television

अर्शी ने जब विकास और उसकी मां को किया ब्लॉक तो ऐसे मिला जवाब, वजह शिल्पा से जुड़ी तो नहीं

9 मई 2018

आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

विराट ने अनुष्का को पहनाई थी 1 करोड़ की अंगूठी, जानें अरबपति आनंद आहूजा की इंगेजमेंट रिंग की कीमत

9 मई 2018

आलिया करीना
Bollywood

भाई रणबीर के लिए करीना ने ढूंढी दुल्हन, सोनम की शादी में 'भाभी' के साथ मस्ती करती आईं नजर

9 मई 2018

ईशा अंबानी
Bollywood

सगाई के दिन ईशा ने मुकेश अंबानी से कहा, 'बाबा मैं तेरी मल्लिका', देखें पिता-बेटी का डांस वीडियो

9 मई 2018

coca cola
Weird Stories

कभी 'ब्रेन टॉनिक' बताकर बेची जाती थी 'कोका कोला', जानिए इस ब्रांड से जुड़ी ऐसी ही 10 रोचक बातें

9 मई 2018

sonam kapoor wedding sangeet ceremony dress
Bollywood

सोनम की शादी के लिए पाकिस्तान से भी आईं दुआएं, इन इंटरनेशनल सेलेब्स ने भी की शिरकत

9 मई 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सोनम-आनंद के रिसेप्शन में सलमान ने इस हीरोइन की चुपके से खींच ली थी फोटो, पोस्ट से खुली पोल

9 मई 2018

यूलिया वंतूर और सलमान खान
Bollywood

यूलिया ने शेयर की ऐसी इमोशनल पोस्ट, सलमान खान को अच्छी भी लग सकती है बुरी भी

9 मई 2018

आनंद आहूजा
Bollywood

आनंद से शादी करते ही सोनम बनीं 3000 करोड़ की संपत्ति की मालकिन, एक बंगले की कीमत 173 करोड़ रुपए

9 मई 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

Met Gala रेड कार्पेट पर ड्रेस की वजह से ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर्स बोले- लड़ाई करने जा रही हो क्या?

9 मई 2018

Most Read

अखिलेश यादव को महाराणा प्रताप की फोटो भेंट करते कार्यकर्ता।
Lucknow

महाराणा प्रताप की जयंती के बहाने अखिलेश का भाजपा पर हमला, बोले- वे तो हमें हिंदू ही नहीं मानते

समाजवादी पार्टी ने बुधवार को लखनऊ स्थित पार्टी कार्यालय पर महाराणा प्रताप की जयंती मनाई। कार्यक्रम के बहाने पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने भाजपा पर हमला बोला।

9 मई 2018

नवजात बच्ची का फोटो
Meerut

ट्रेन में जन्मी बिटिया को रेलवे देगा यह सौगात, जानकर हिल जाएंगे आप

9 मई 2018

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath took a jibe at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh

कमलनाथ ने शिवराज को कहा 'नालायक', बदले में उन्हें मिला ऐसा जवाब

9 मई 2018

Earthquake tremors were felt in Himachal pradesh
Shimla

भूकंप के झटकों से कांपा हिमाचल, कुछ देर के लिए दहशत में रहे लोग

9 मई 2018

nirmal singh
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम निर्मल सिंह का स्पीकर बनना तय, कल हो सकती है घोषणा

9 मई 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

सच साबित हुई तेज आंधी और बारिश की भविष्यवाणी, यहां तूफान के डर से जहां के तहां दुबके लोग

9 मई 2018

Lalu Yadav on parole and out of jail today To Attend Son Tej Pratap Wedding
Bihar

शादी से पहले तेज प्रताप को मिली सबसे बड़ी खुशी, आज जेल से बाहर आएंगे लालू

9 मई 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

बहन की पिटाई के बाद आया गुस्सा! 'साली ने जीजा का किया ये हाल'

9 मई 2018

तीन दिन मौसम साफ, 13 से वेस्ट में फिर बारिश के आसार
Meerut

तीन दिन मौसम साफ, 13 से वेस्ट में फिर बारिश के आसार

10 मई 2018

पूर्व प्राचार्य ने वापस ली मैनेजमेंट के खिलाफ शिकायत
Meerut

पूर्व प्राचार्य ने वापस ली मैनेजमेंट के खिलाफ शिकायत

10 मई 2018

Related Videos

विधानसभा चुनाव हार चुकी उम्मीदवार को बीजेपी ने कैराना से उतारा

बीजेपी ने कैराना लोकसभा व नूरपुर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में पार्टी प्रत्याशियों के नाम का ऐलान कर दिया है।

9 मई 2018

shami 0:49

शामली में धूल भरी आंधी, ओलावृष्टि के साथ हुई बारिश

8 मई 2018

SAHARANPUR NEWS 0:30

दुकान में लगी ऐसी भीषण आग कि तबाह हो गया सब

8 मई 2018

meerut news 2:02

गए थे व्यापारी को लूटने और अपने साथी पर गोली चला बैठा लुटेरा

7 मई 2018

shami 3:02

कैराना में विपक्ष के गठबंधन को इस नेता ने बताया ‘बेमेल’

5 मई 2018

Recommended

Validity of parliamentary committee reports can not be challenged says Supreme Court
India News

संसदीय समिति की रिपोर्ट की वैधता को चुनौती नहीं दी जा सकती: सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 मई 2018

नोएडा पुलिस
Noida

नोएडा में रात को खाना मना है, वरना पुलिस बरसाएगी डंडे!

10 मई 2018

धोनी
Sports

देखिए कब हुआ था धोनी को पहला प्यार और कौन थी वो लड़की

10 मई 2018

Dhoni
Sports

VIDEO: धोनी ने फैन को बताया छक्के मारने का राज

10 मई 2018

High court verdict on West Bengal Panchayat poll today
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल के पंचायत चुनावों पर HC का फैसला आज, कांग्रेस ने की है मतदान रद्द करने की अपील

10 मई 2018

America: Wisconsin eats his thirty thousand burger is now guinness world record
America

30 हजार बर्गर खाकर इस शख्स ने बनाया गिनीज रिकॉर्ड, कहा- लक्ष्य अभी बाकी है

10 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.