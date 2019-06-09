शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   कहासुनी के बाद युवक ने फांसी लगाई

कहासुनी के बाद युवक ने फांसी लगाई

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 02:24 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
कहासुनी के बाद युवक ने फांसी लगाई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
खरखौदा। कांशीराम कॉलोनी निवासी एक युवक शनिवार को परिजनों से कहासुनी के बाद चादर के सहारे फांसी पर झूल गया। पुलिस जानकारी पाकर पहुंची और शव को नीचे उतारा।
कांशीराम कॉलोनी स्थित मकान नंबर केजी 54 में पप्पू पुत्र सुरेश चंद का परिवार रहता है। माता-पिता न होने के कारण उसका छोटा भाई 22 वर्षीय नितिन उसके पास रह रहा था। पप्पू मजदूरी करता है तथा नितिन ई रिक्शा चलाता था। पुलिस के अनुसार शनिवार दोपहर मोबाइल फोन को लेकर नितिन की अपनी भाभी कहासुनी हो गई। जिससे क्षुब्ध नितिन ने शाम के वक्त जब परिजन छत पर आराम कर रहे थे कमरे में छत के पंखे से बैडशीट के सहारे फांसी लगा ली। कुछ देर बाद भतीजा कमरे में पहुंचा तो उसने चाचा नितिन को फांसी पर लटका पाया। उसने इसकी जानकारी अपनी मां को दी। महिला ने शोर मचाया तो पड़ोसी एकत्र हो गए। इस पर पप्पू ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने शव को नीचे उतारा तथा पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। वहीं, इस संबंध में चौकी प्रभारी बिजली बंबा मुकेश कुमार ने कहा कि परिजनों से कहासुनी हो गई थी। जिससे क्षुब्ध होकर नितिन ने आत्महत्या कर ली है।

Recommended

Cricket News

'जब पाकिस्तानी टीम मैदान पर नमाज पढ़ सकती है, तो धोनी बलिदान बैज क्यों नहीं लगा सकते'

8 जून 2019

बलिदान बैज के साथ एमएस धोनी
बलिदान बैज के साथ एमएस धोनी
बलिदान बैज के साथ एमएस धोनी
बलिदान बैज के साथ धोनी
Cricket News

'जब पाकिस्तानी टीम मैदान पर नमाज पढ़ सकती है, तो धोनी बलिदान बैज क्यों नहीं लगा सकते'

8 जून 2019

Bollywood

ट्विटर पर भिड़े सोनम कपूर और अशोक पंडित, एक्ट्रेस का जवाब- 'हिंदू हूं मैं'

8 जून 2019

Sonam Kapoor, Ashoke Pandit
sonam kapoor
Ashok Pandit
sonam kapoor
Bollywood

ट्विटर पर भिड़े सोनम कपूर और अशोक पंडित, एक्ट्रेस का जवाब- 'हिंदू हूं मैं'

8 जून 2019

अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम परिवार से बड़ी खबर, हमेशा के लिए जुदा हो जाएंगी अखिलेश, मुलायम और शिवपाल की राहें!

9 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के ये 5 हैरतअंगेज कैच जिन्होंने मचा दिया है तहलका, छिड़ी सर्वश्रेष्ठ की बहस

8 जून 2019

कॉट्रेल
कॉट्रेल
बेन स्टोक्स
वोक्स
Cricket News

वर्ल्ड कप 2019 के ये 5 हैरतअंगेज कैच जिन्होंने मचा दिया है तहलका, छिड़ी सर्वश्रेष्ठ की बहस

8 जून 2019

moradabad tourists swift car fell into gorge at mussoorie
Dehradun

मसूरीः मुरादाबाद से घूमने आए पर्यटक, तेज रफ्तार की वजह से हुए भीषण हादसे का शिकार, तस्वीरें

8 जून 2019

Monsoon to reach Kerala coast today IMD issues heavy rain alerts for Kerala monsoon update
India News

आखिर केरल के तटीय इलाकों में पहुंचा मानसून, भारी बारिश की संभावना

8 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कॉमस्कोर की रिपोर्ट (आंकड़े मिलियन में)
India News

36 करोड़ व्यूज के साथ पाठकों की पहली पसंद बनकर उभरा amarujala.com

5 जून 2019

भारतीय सैन्य अकादमी
Dehradun

IMA POP: भारतीय सेना को सबसे ज्यादा सैन्य अफसर देने जा रहे ये 10 राज्य, देखिए लिस्ट...

8 जून 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

कश्मीर मुद्दे के लिए पाकिस्तान से बातचीत की वकालत, फारूक बोले आतंरिक पक्षकारों से भी हो बात

8 जून 2019

फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट राजेश थापा
Delhi NCR

वायुसेना के लापता विमान में सवार हैं फरीदाबाद के फ्लाइट लेफ्टिनेंट राजेश थापा 

8 जून 2019

Theresa May still Prime Minister until the leadership contest is over
World

चुनाव तक कार्यवाहक प्रधानमंत्री बनी रहेंगी टेरीजा, ऐसे चुना जाएगा ब्रिटेन का नया प्रमुख

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
आईपीएस अफसर।
Lucknow

फिरोजाबाद पुलिस अधीक्षक का तबादला निरस्त, 25 आईपीएस के साथ किया गया था ट्रांसफर

8 जून 2019

पंतनगर विवि
Dehradun

पंतनगर विवि का एंट्रेंस एग्जाम रिजल्ट घोषित, यहां देखिए टॉपरों की पूरी लिस्ट...

8 जून 2019

Govt may remove landing charges at 15 defence airports for aircraft
India News

खुशखबरी : 15 सैन्य एयरपोर्ट पर छोटे विमानों से लैंडिंग चार्ज नहीं लेगी सरकार

8 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में महिलाओं के लिए पहली सेमी ओपन जेल तैयार, परिसर में घूमने पर नहीं होगी रोक

8 जून 2019

Manish Sisodia
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार की आउट कम बजट रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, मार्च 2020 में आना शुरू होंगी इलेक्ट्रिक बसें

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

थाने में शिकायत करता घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: नमाज पढ़कर जा रहे युवक पर हमला, फिर जमकर संघर्ष, पांच लोग घायल

मेरठ के सरधना क्षेत्र में नमाज पढ़कर निकल रहे एक युवक पर हमला कर दिया। इसके बाद दोनों पक्षों में जमकर संघर्ष हो गया। इसमें कई लोग घायल हो गए हैं। दोनों के बीच पुरानी रंजिश चल रही थी।

8 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
यूपी पुलिस
Meerut

यूपी: छेड़छाड़ से तंग आकर परिवार ने छोड़ा गांव, एएसपी से लगाई इंसाफ की गुहार

8 जून 2019

खेत और ट्यूबवेल में मस्ती करते नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Meerut

अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी ने खेतों में की जमकर मस्ती, बच्चों संग ट्यूबवेल की होज में भी नहाए

8 जून 2019

तीन दोस्त नहर में डूबे, दो को बचाया, एक बहा
Meerut

तीन दोस्त नहर में डूबे, दो को बचाया, एक बहा

9 जून 2019

स्वच्छता है आर्थिक प्रगति की पहली सीढ़ी
Meerut

स्वच्छता है आर्थिक प्रगति की पहली सीढ़ी

9 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

भाजपा विधायक विक्रम सैनी का ऑडियो वायरल, श्मशान घाट की सफाई का है मामला

8 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Meerut

बिजनौर: पत्नी का गला काटकर पति ने खुद को किया घायल, ससुराल में दिया वारदात को अंजाम

8 जून 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Meerut

बेखौफ बदमाशों ने दिया वारदात को अंजाम, तमंचे के बल पर कैशियर से लूटे सवा लाख

8 जून 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल युवक
Meerut

यूपी: दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष, जमकर चले धारदार हथियार और फायरिंग, तीन लोग घायल

7 जून 2019

क्षतिग्रस्त कार
Meerut

सेल्फी लेना पड़ा महंगा, कई पलटे खाई कार, मसूरी घूमने जा रहे थे चार दोस्त

7 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

मालदीव में कुछ ऐसे हुआ पीएम मोदी का स्वागत, सर्वोच्च सम्मान से हुए सम्मानित

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी का मालदीव में जोरदार स्वागत हुआ। इस दौरान उन्हें मालदीव के राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद सोलिह ने मालदीव के सर्वोच्च सम्मान 'निशान इज्जुद्दीन' से सम्मानित किया।

8 जून 2019

प्रकाश पंत 1:10

प्रकाश पंत का किया गया अंतिम संस्कार, राजनाथ सिंह समेत तमाम दिग्गजों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जून 2019

राखी सावंत, भारत 3:17

पाखी हेगड़े की बर्थडे पार्टी में राखी सावंत ने लूटी महफिल, भारत को बताया हजार करोड़ी फिल्म

8 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:15

साबुन तेल बेचते-बेचते कंप्यूटर बेचने लगी WIPRO

8 जून 2019

साधवी प्राची 1:10

अलीगढ़ में हुई मासूम बच्ची की हत्या पर गुस्साईं साध्वी प्राची, कहा दोषियों को सड़क पर जला दें

8 जून 2019

Related

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
Meerut

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत बोले- राष्ट्रभक्ति की भावना दिल में होनी चाहिए, दिखावे में नहीं

7 जून 2019

परिजनों की बिना मर्जी मस्जिद में किया निकाह
Meerut

परिजनों की बिना मर्जी मस्जिद में किया निकाह

8 जून 2019

यूपी पुलिस फाइल फोटो
Meerut

यूपी: युवक पर चाकू और सरिया से हमला, पांच लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

8 जून 2019

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी
Meerut

आत्मदाह की चेतावनी दी

8 जून 2019

मुठभेड़ में पकड़ा गया कुलदीप का हत्यारोपी मनीष।
Muzaffarnagar

कुलदीप का हत्यारोपी मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार, पुलिस फायरिंग में पैर में लगी गोली

8 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

गन्ना समिति में 70 लाख से अधिक का गबन, कई अधिकारियों को जारी हुए नोटिस

7 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.