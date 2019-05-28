शहर चुनें

अमर उजाला और आईएमएस गाजियाबाद देंगे छात्रों को सम्मान

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 28 May 2019 11:32 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
मेरठ। 12वीं कक्षा प्रत्येक छात्र के भविष्य में मील का पत्थर साबित होती है। अच्छे परिणामों के लिए छात्र-छात्राएं जी-जान से पूरे साल जुटे रहते हैं। ऐसे में अच्छे परिणामों के बाद मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को शाबाशी और प्रोत्साहन की आवश्यकता होती है। अमर उजाला और आईएमएस गाजियाबाद इन प्रतिभावानों के लिए लेकर आया है ‘भविष्य-ज्योति’ जिसके तहत एक जून को मेधावियों को मेडल व सर्टिफिकेट देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।
कार्यक्रम का आयोजन आशीर्वाद पैलेस लक्ष्मण विहार जानसठ रोड पर एक जून शनिवार सुबह 10.00 बजे से होगा। जिसमें सभी बोर्ड के प्रतिभावान छात्रों को सम्मानित किया जाएगा। जिन छात्र-छात्राओं का प्रतिशत 60 फीसदी या इससे अधिक है, वे इसमें शामिल हो सकते हैं। लेकिन इसके लिए उनको रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए छात्र 9810625547 और 9897551109 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। कार्यक्रम में प्रत्येक छात्र-छात्रा को प्रमाण के लिए कक्षा 12वीं की मार्कशीट की फोटोकॉपी साथ लानी होगी। जिन विद्यार्थियों ने इसी वर्ष 12वीं की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है, केवल उन्हें ही कार्यक्रम में विशिष्ट अतिथियों द्वारा मेडल और सर्टिफिकेट दिए जाएंगे। यदि आपने भी बढ़ाया है अपने स्कूल या जिले का मान तो जल्दी कराइए रजिस्ट्रेशन और पाइये सम्मान।

