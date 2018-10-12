शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   दौराला में 100 से अधिक युवाओ ने ली भाजपा की सदस्यता

दौराला में 100 से अधिक युवाओ ने ली भाजपा की सदस्यता

Meerut Bureau Updated Fri, 12 Oct 2018 02:40 AM IST
दौराला। भारतीय जनता पार्टी युवा मोर्चा के दौराला मंडल संयोजक सूरज अहलावत के नेतृत्व में बृहस्पतिवार को युवा यंग वोटर अभियान के तहत सदस्यता अभियान एवं वोट बनाने का अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान दौराला-लावड़ रोड़ पर लगे कैंप में 100 से अधिक युवाओं को भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण कराई गई। अंकुर मुखिया, रवि बटजेवरा, संजय नामदेव, अनुज शर्मा, नीरज बंसीपुरा, अक्षय गुप्ता, चिराग गुप्ता, अंकुश अहलावत, आदि लोग साथ रहे।

