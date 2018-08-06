शहर चुनें

दौराला पुलिस ने ड्रोन कैमरे से की कावंड मार्ग की निगरानी

Mon, 06 Aug 2018 02:28 AM IST
ड्रोन कैमरे से हुई कांवड़ मार्ग की निगरानी
दौराला। हाईवे से गुजर रहे कांवडियों की सुरक्षा के लिए रविवार को दौराला पुलिस ने एसपी क्राइम के नेतृत्व में ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी की। दौराला कस्बे के सामने पुलिस टीम ने ड्रोन उड़ाया और हाईवे की निगरानी की।
इस बार दौराला हाईवे से गुजरने वाले कावंड़ियों की सुरक्षा के लिए दौराला पुलिस ड्रोन कैमरे से निगरानी कर रही है। हाईवे से गुजरने वाले कांवड़ियों की संख्या काफी बढ़ गई है। रविवार को एसपी क्राइम शिवराम यादव के नेतृत्व में दौराला पुलिस की टीम ने ड्रोन कैमरे से हाईवे की निगरानी की। ड्रोन कैमरे को उड़ता हुआ देखने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लग गई। काफी देर तक ड्रोन कैमरे से हाईवे व कावंड़ियों की निगरानी की गई। एसपी क्राइम ने कहा कि कावंड़ियों की सूरक्षा में किसी भी तरह की लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जा सकती। ड्रोन कैमरे से लगातार निगरानी की जाएगी। दौराला थाने के एसएसआई धारा सिंह, सुधीर मलिक आदि समेत पुलिस प्रशासन मौजूद रहा। ।

