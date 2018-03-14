शहर चुनें

बस की टक्कर से बाइक सवार मैकेनिक घायल

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 06:51 PM IST
दौराला। हाइवे स्थित दौराला कस्बा के सामने एक अज्ञात रोडवेज बस चालक ने एक बाइक सवार मिस्त्री को जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने घायल को निकट के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। दौराला कस्बा निवासी संजय कस्बे में हाईवे किनारे बाइक रिपेयरिंग करता है। वह बुधवार सुबह हाइवे किनारे दुकान के सामने एक बाइक के इंजन रिपेयर कर रहा था। इसी दौरान मेरठ से खतौली की ओर जा रहे मेरठ डिपो की बस के चालक ने लापरवाही से चलाते हुए उसे टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में संजय गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना को अंजाम देकर चालक बस लेकर मौके से फरार हो गया। अस्पताल में घायल बाइक मैकेनिक की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। घायल के परिजनों ने दौराला थाने में हादसे की तहरीर दी है।

