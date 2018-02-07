अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   दूसरे दिन भी छात्र छाओं परीक्षा मे अनुपस्थ्ति रहे ।

दूसरे दिन भी छात्र छाओं परीक्षा मे अनुपस्थ्ति रहे ।

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 07:28 PM IST
बौंद्रा। यूपी बोर्ड की हाईस्कूल परीक्षा में दूसरे दिन बुधवार को भी कॉलेज के करीब 40 छात्र-छात्राएं अनुपस्थित रहे। एनएस इंटर कॉलेज ललियाना के केंद्र व्यवस्थापक इसरार अहमद ने बताया कि प्रथम पाली में हाईस्कूल के छात्र-छात्राओं की हिंदी कि परीक्षा थी। जिसमें 460 बच्चों को परीक्षा देनी थी परंतु 40 बच्चे परीक्षा में अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरे दिन कॉलेज में सभी छात्र-छात्राओं ने शांतिपूर्वक परीक्षा दी। कॉलेज में सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर पुलिस तैनात की गई।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

No computer found in central library by CCIM team
Pilibhit

सीसीआईएम टीम को सेंट्रल लाइब्रेरी में नहीं मिले कंप्यूटर

आयुर्वेदिक महाविद्यालय में मानकों को परखने पहुंची दो सदस्यीय टीम 

7 फरवरी 2018

police arrested couple for killed daughter
Agra

बेटी के हत्यारे मां-बाप को MP पुलिस ने एटा में पकड़ा, ऐसे लगा सुराग

7 फरवरी 2018

Chhattisgarh High Court directs for abortion minor gangrape victim delivers baby
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ हाईकोर्ट ने दिए गर्भपात के निर्देश, नाबालिग गैंगरेप पीड़िता की डिलीवरी हुई

7 फरवरी 2018

Rani Sati temple constructed at Sendhwa fort activists protest over glorification of social evil
Madhya Pradesh

ऐतिहासिक सेंधवा किले में सती मंदिर बनने का विरोध, हजारों लोगों की आस्था से जोड़ा मामला

7 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan government cut financial power of sarpanch
Jaipur

9891 सरपंचों की 'जेब' पर सरकार ने लगाई सेंध

7 फरवरी 2018

आज सहनजवां में दो जनसभाएं करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री
Gorakhpur

आज सहनजवां में दो जनसभाएं करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री

7 फरवरी 2018

ेवा समाप्त करने से चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों में आक्रोश, करेंगे प्रदर्शन
Lakhimpur Kheri

ेवा समाप्त करने से चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारियों में आक्रोश, करेंगे प्रदर्शन

7 फरवरी 2018

sugar mill faills in payment issue
Lakhimpur Kheri

भुगतान के मामले में फिर फिसड्डी साबित हुई मिलें

7 फरवरी 2018

Punjab and Haryana HC grants bail to accused Ashish
Chandigarh

वर्णिका कुंडु छेड़छाड़: विकास बराला के बाद दोस्त आशीष को भी मिली जमानत

7 फरवरी 2018

three more train will start from dehradun
Dehradun

रेल यात्रियों के ल‌िए खुशखबरी, देहरादून से चलेंगी तीन और रेलगाड़‌ियां

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

मां-बेटे को गोलियों से भूनने वाला बदमाश एनकाउंटर में ढेर

कानून व्यवस्था को मजबूत करने के लिए यूपी पुलिस का एनकाउंटर अभियान जारी है। मंगलवार को मुजफ्फरनगर में पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी है। यहां पुलिस ने पचास हजार के इनामी बदमाश को ढेर कर दिया।

7 फरवरी 2018

TIGHT SECURITY AND CCTV VIGIL ON THE UP BOARD EXAMS IN MEERUT 0:41

मेरठ: यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में नकल रोकने के लिए किए गए ये बंदोबस्त

7 फरवरी 2018

Bsf solder release a video to make sure the government that he can use guns for his family 3:25

BSF जवान ने इसलिए दी परिवार के लिए हथियार उठाने की धमकी, वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

Motorcyclist theft from minister Dhan Singh Saini's house saharnpur 1:09

यूपी में बेखौफ चोर, मंत्री धर्म सिंह सैनी के घर के सामने से ले उड़े बाइक

5 फरवरी 2018

A shamefull act of a bike rider in meerut 1:05

VIDEO: बाइकसवार ने भरी दोपहरी लड़की के साथ की ये शर्मनाक हरकत

3 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

India vs south africa third odi match at cape town live score
Cricket News

INDvSA Live: सीरीज में कप्तान विराट का दूसरा शतक, टीम इंडिया के गिरे धराधर विकेट

7 फरवरी 2018

Amar Ujala poll: whistleblowers website will lapses safety in Indian railway
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: व्हिस्लब्लोइंग वेबसाइट से रेलयात्रा होगी पहले से ज्यादा सुरक्षित

7 फरवरी 2018

Most important information for womens
Dehradun

महिलाओं के लिए बेहद जरूरी खबर, पढ़ लें मुश्किल वक्त में बहुत काम आएगी

7 फरवरी 2018

Peacock died in mathura accidentally
Agra

मथुरा में संकट में राष्ट्रीय पक्षी, दो माह में मर चुके 15 से अधिक मोर

7 फरवरी 2018

when India will play Only then will India grow
Other Sports

आओ चलें खेल की ओर, जब खेलेगा इंडिया भारत तभी तो बढ़ेगा इंडिया

7 फरवरी 2018

सैनिक के बैग से महिलाओं ने पार किए 50000
Agra

सैनिक के बैग से महिलाओं ने पार किए 50000

7 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.