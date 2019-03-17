शहर चुनें

केंटर चालक ने बाईक में टक्कर मारी, दो युवक घायल

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 01:51 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दौराला। मुजफ्फरनगर निवासी अनूप अपने रिश्तेदार शोकेंद्र के साथ शनिवार सुबह बाइक से मेरठ आ रहा था। वे हाईवे पर दौराला फ्लाईओवर के समीप पहुंचे तो पीछे से आ रही कैंटर ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे बाइक सवार दोनों युवक घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद मौके पर एकत्र लोगों ने घायलों का पास के निजी क्लीनिक में उपचार कराया। हालांकि बाद में दोनों पक्षों में समझौता होने के कारण कोई पुलिस कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

