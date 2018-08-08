शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   शिव भक्तों की सेवा में दवाई कैम्प लगाया

शिव भक्तों की सेवा में दवाई कैम्प लगाया

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 08 Aug 2018 02:12 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शिव भक्तों की सेवा में दवाई कैंप लगाया
मेरठ। शास्त्री नगर चुंगी पर एकता हेल्थ केयर सोशल एजूकेशन सोसायटी के तत्वावधान में शिव भक्तों की सेवार्थ नि:शुल्क दवाइयों का कैंप लगाया गया। जिसमें हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता एवं आपसी भाईचारे का संदेश दिया। कैंप का आयोजन सोसायटी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मौ. फुरकान मेवाती के दिश निर्देश पर जिलाध्यक्ष सुजाउद्दीन एवं शहर अध्यक्ष नईम सैफी के नेतृत्व में किया गया। इस दौरान मौ.ताहिर, डा.फैज, डा.राजकुमार अग्रवाल, रवि प्रकाश, राजकुमार, मौ.समीर, अमजद कस्सार आदि का योगदान रहा। उधर एंटी करप्श्न मूवमेंट भारत मेरठ मंडल की ओर से जेल चुंगी चौराहे पर व्यापार संघ के तत्वावधान में कांवड़ियों की सेवा के लिये लिए नि:शुल्क चिकित्सा कैंप का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें डॉ. विशाल जैन ने शिव भक्तों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच की और दवाइयों का वितरण किया। कैंप की व्यवस्था में संगठन के कार्यकर्ता सक्रिय रहे।

Recommended

Woman teacher beaten by students parents in Una Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

वीडियो: सड़क पर महिला शिक्षक की जमकर पिटाई, बच्चों के माता-पिता ने खोया आपा

7 अगस्त 2018

akshay kumar and aamir khan
Bollywood

रोल में ढलने के लिए अपनी जान से खेल गए थे ये 10 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, एक तो सूख कर हो गया था कांटा

7 अगस्त 2018

9 august 2018 make rajyog these 5 rashi are lucky and become rich
Predictions

9 अगस्त को बनेगा साल का सबसे बड़ा राजयोग, 5 राशियों के लिए अच्छे दिनों की होगी शुरुआत

7 अगस्त 2018

कुमार विश्वास
Kavya Charcha

कुमार विश्वास की नई रचनाएं सीरीज- 2

7 अगस्त 2018

IndvsEng: Jasprit Bumrah unlikely to be fit for Lord’s Test: report
Cricket News

विराट की मुश्किलें नहीं हो रही कम, अगले टेस्ट में भी नहीं खेलेगा यह स्टार गेंदबाज: रिपोर्ट्स

7 अगस्त 2018

mukesh ambani
Dehradun

उद्योगपति मुकेश अंबानी की होने वाली बहू श्लोका ने जताई इच्छा, कहा यह हो उनकी वेडिंग डेस्टिनेशन

7 अगस्त 2018

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Tollywood
Bollywood

एम. करुणानिधि के निधन पर आया रजनीकांत का ट्वीट, लिखा- 'आज है मेरी जिंदगी का सबसे काला दिन'

7 अगस्त 2018

Tollywood
Bollywood

राजनीति ही नहीं सिनेमा में भी हिट थे एम. करुणानिधि, 20 साल की उम्र में ला दी थी फिल्मों में क्रांति

7 अगस्त 2018

A R Rehman
Bollywood

ए आर रहमान ही नहीं ये 5 साउथ स्टार्स भी बदल चुके हैं धर्म, मां के मरते ही मुस्लिम बन गया था ये गायक

7 अगस्त 2018

tarot card reading horoscope
Tarot

टैरो राशिफल 8 अगस्त: टैरो कार्ड से जानिए कैसा रहेगा आपका दिन

7 अगस्त 2018

TV Serial
Bollywood

टीवी के इन 12 भाई-बहन को नहीं जानते होंगे आप, ये एक्ट्रेस है 'बॉलीवुड के बाउजी' आलोक नाथ की बहन

7 अगस्त 2018

करुणानिधि
Relationship

करुणानिधि की जिंदगी का ऐसा सच, शायद ही किसी को पता हो...इस एक्टर से जुड़ा कनेक्शन

8 अगस्त 2018

mango muffin
Healthy Food

घर पर ऐसे बनाएं मैंगो मफिन, खाकर बच्चे भी कहेंगे वाह

7 अगस्त 2018

when girl see her crush
Relationship

शादी के बाद ज्यादातर महिलाओं को इन 5 चीजों का होता है पछतावा, पति को कभी नहीं बताती

7 अगस्त 2018

करुणानिधि
Relationship

करुणानिधिः एक नहीं दो नहीं, तीन बीवियां और प्यार के अफसाने...कुछ ऐसी है लव स्टोरी

8 अगस्त 2018

salary
World of Wonders

इन 5 जगहों पर मिलती है सबसे ज्यादा सैलरी, महीने की कमाई 5 लाख रुपये से ज्यादा

7 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेश में बच्चा चोरी के शक में मानसिक विक्षिप्त शख्स को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

 सर्वोच्च अदालत की सख्त टिप्पणियों के बावजूद मंगलवार को मध्य प्रदेश से भीड़ हिंसा का एक और मामला सामने आया। डिंडोरी जिले में बच्चा चोरी के संदेह में गांव वालों ने मानसिक रुप से विक्षिप्त एक शख्स को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला।

8 अगस्त 2018

देवरिया के डीएम अमित किशोर।
Lucknow

देवरिया कांड: शरणालय में भारी गड़बड़ी पर डीपीओ बर्खास्त, चार को किया गया गिरफ्तार

7 अगस्त 2018

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: घुसपैठियों और सेना में मुठभेड़ जारी, मेजर समेत चार शहीद, दो आतंकी ढेर

7 अगस्त 2018

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

देवरिया कांड दिल दहला देने वाली घटना, सिर्फ डीएम को हटाने से कुछ नहीं होगा: अखिलेश यादव

7 अगस्त 2018

अब पिरूल से बनाई जाएगी बिजली
Dehradun

अब पिरूल से बनाई जाएगी बिजली

8 अगस्त 2018

नाबालिग का अपहरण करने वाले को दो साल की कैद
Dehradun

नाबालिग का अपहरण करने वाले को दो साल की कैद

8 अगस्त 2018

प्रदेश, फोटो- देश के नामी विश्वविद्यालय संवारेंगे उच्च शिक्षा
Dehradun

प्रदेश, फोटो- देश के नामी विश्वविद्यालय संवारेंगे उच्च शिक्षा

8 अगस्त 2018

सिल्वर सिटी मॉल में मालिक पर बाट-माप अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज
Dehradun

सिल्वर सिटी मॉल में मालिक पर बाट-माप अधिनियम के तहत केस दर्ज

8 अगस्त 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Lucknow

सपा-बसपा गठबंधन के नेता को लेकर अखिलेश ने स्पष्ट की स्थिति

8 अगस्त 2018

कल से दून में जुटेंगे देशभर के साहित्यकार और कवि
Dehradun

कल से दून में जुटेंगे देशभर के साहित्यकार और कवि

8 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कांवड़ यात्रा के बीच जब अचानक से पहुंच गए ADG, खुद संभाली व्यवस्था

पूरे प्रदेश में इस वक्त कांवड यात्रा की धूम है। पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में कांवड़ यात्रा का खासा प्रभाव होता है इसी के मद्देनजर पश्चिमी यूपी में अलर्ट है।

7 अगस्त 2018

यूपी 10 3:24

बदला गया मुगलसराय रेलवे स्टेशन का नाम समेत यूपी की दस बड़ी खबरें

5 अगस्त 2018

शामली 3:41

अस्पताल में मरीजों को दिया गया कीड़ों वाला खाना, फिर हुआ ये

5 अगस्त 2018

योगी आदित्यनाथ 1:57

कांवड़ यात्रा: सीएम योगी ने खुद देखी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

4 अगस्त 2018

UP POLICE 3:08

मूसलाधार बारिश से यूपी पुलिस हुई ‘बेहाल’

30 जुलाई 2018

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

मध्य प्रदेशः नगरीय निकाय उपचुनावों में भाजपा को तगड़ा झटका, 14 में से 9 सीटें कांग्रेस ने जीतीं

8 अगस्त 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

सरकारी मकानों से नेताओं-एनजीओ के अवैध कब्जे हटेंगे, योगी कैबिनेट ने नौ प्रस्तावों को दी मंजूरी

7 अगस्त 2018

एमबीपीजी कालेज में बीए की द्वितीय मेरिट घोषित होते ही दाखिले को उमड़ी भीड़
Nainital

एमबीपीजी कालेज में बीए की द्वितीय मेरिट घोषित होते ही दाखिले को उमड़ी भीड़

8 अगस्त 2018

पीएचडी थीसिस चोरी की तो पंजीकरण रद्द
Dehradun

पीएचडी थीसिस चोरी की तो पंजीकरण रद्द

8 अगस्त 2018

एमबी कालेज में लगी छात्रों की युवा संसद
Nainital

एमबी कालेज में लगी छात्रों की युवा संसद

8 अगस्त 2018

कंपनी में लगाया छंटनी का आरोप
Nainital

कंपनी में लगाया छंटनी का आरोप

8 अगस्त 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.