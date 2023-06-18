Notifications

UP Politics Keshav Prasad Maurya said Congress will loose RaeBareli seat in 2024 Akhilesh Yadav

UP Politics: केशव प्रसाद मौर्य बोले- 2024 में रायबरेली भी हारेगी कांग्रेस, अखिलेश यादव को लेकर कहीं ये बातें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मऊ Published by: उत्पल कांत Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2023 06:40 PM IST
सार

यूपी के उप मुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य रविवार को मऊ पहुंचे। जनसभा में उन्होंने गांधी परिवार के साथ ही सपा और बसपा पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि 2024 में भाजपा रायबरेली सीट पर भी जीत हासिल करेगी।

UP Politics Keshav Prasad Maurya said Congress will loose RaeBareli seat in 2024 Akhilesh Yadav
मऊ के कोपागंज में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य रविवार को मऊ पहुंचे। कोपागंज के बापू इंटर कॉलेज के मैदान में आयोजित जनसभा में सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा।  कहा कि सपा मुखिया अखिलेश यादव झूठों के सरदार हो सकते हैं। वो गरीबों के मसीहा नहीं हो सकते।



अखिलेश यादव कहते हैं कि हम पिछड़ों, दलितों और मुसलमानों को एक कर 2024 में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को हराएंगे। लेकिन पिछली बार सपा, बसपा, कांग्रेस साथ मिलकर भी नहीं हरा पाए थे। इस बार समाजवादी पार्टी समाप्तवादी पार्टी बन जाएगी। भाजपा सरकार के नौ वर्ष पूरे होने पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में उप मुख्यमंत्री ने जमकर शब्दवाण छोड़े।


इसके बाद केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने गांधी परिवार पर हमला बोला। बिना किसी काम नाम लिए कहा कि गरीबी को करीब से देखने वाला व्यक्ति ही गरीबों की पीड़ा समझ सकता है। इसके साथ ही कहा कि कांग्रेस का एक सांसद रायबरेली से है। 2024 में भाजपा रायबरेली में भी जीत हासिल करेगी। 
ये भी पढ़ें: मणिपुर हिंसा, 2 हजार के नोट...इन मुद्दों पर प्रमोद तिवारी ने BJP को घेरा, बोले- जनता सिखाएगी सबक

डिप्टी सीएम ने जनता से पूछा- 2024 में कैसा प्रधानमंत्री बनना चाहिए

2014 से पहले देश पर जब आतंकवादी हमले होते थे तो सपा-बसपा के समर्थन से चलने वाली केंद्र सरकार के प्रधानमंत्री केवल हमलों की निंदा ही करते थे। लेकिन जब जनता ने देश की बागडोर नरेंद्र मोदी को सौंप दी तो हालात बदल गए। अब भारतीय सेना सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक कर दुश्मनों को मुंह तोड़ जवाब दे रही है।
उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने जनसभा में उमड़ी भीड़ से पूछा कि 2024 में गरीबों का साथ देने वाले को प्रधानमंत्री बनना चाहिए या गुंडों और अपराधियों का साथ देने वाले का। विकास करने वालों की सरकार बननी चाहिए या विकास के नाम पर कागजी कार्रवाई करने वालों की। 

2024 के चुनाव को लेकर काफी लोग आएंगे बरगलाने

मऊ के कोपागंज में जनसभा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मऊ के कोपागंज में जनसभा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डिप्टी सीएम ने आह्वान किया कि घोसी लोकसभा सहित पूरे प्रदेश की सभी सीटों पर कमल का फूल खिलाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि 2024 के चुनाव को लेकर काफी लोग आएंगे प्रचार करने। कोई जात-पात की बात करेगा तो कोई तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करने का खेल खेलेगा। लेकिन उनके झांसे में नहीं आना है। कमल ही खिलाना है। 

गरीबों के लिए पीएम आवास राजमहल से कम नहीं

उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि 2014 के पहले घोसी लोकसभा की स्थिति काफी खराब थी। लेकिन यहां कमल खिलते ही सरकार ने गुंडों को बिल में घुसने को विवश कर दिया। विकास की बात करते हुए कहा कि मऊ जैसे छोटे जिले में 41 हजार गरीबों को प्रधानमंत्री आवास बुनियादी सुविधाओं के साथ देने का काम किया गया है। कहा कि गरीबों के लिए प्रधानमंत्री आवास किसी राजमहल से कम नहीं है। कहा कि देश के 50 करोड़ गरीबों का बैंक में जनधन खाता खोला गया। 2019 से लगातार प्रति वर्ष दो-दो हजार रुपये की तीन किस्त बिना किसी बिचौलियो के किसानों के खातों में सीधे भेजी जा रही है।

पहले बिजली आती नहीं थी, अब बिजली जाती नहीं

पहले की सरकारों में 100 में से 85 रुपये बिचौलिए खा जाते थे। गरीबी को करीब से देखने वाला व्यक्ति ही गरीबों की पीड़ा समझ सकता है। बिना किसी भेदभाव के जल जीवन मिशन योजना के तहत सभी तक पानी और सौभाग्य योजना के तहत गरीबों के घर तक बिजली पहुंचाई जा रही है।जबसे भाजपा की सरकार आई है तब से गांवों को 16 से 18 घंटे और जिला मुख्यालयों को 24 घंटे बिजली देने का काम किया गया है। पहले बिजली आती नहीं थी, अब बिजली जाती नहीं है।
