मनबढ़ों ने अधेड़ को मारपीट कर किया अधमरा

Varanasi Bureau

Varanasi Bureau

Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 12:29 AM IST
बढ़ुआ गोदाम। शहर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के जिला पंचायत कार्यालय के पास स्थित एक नाले के पास शनिवार की देर शाम को मनबड़ों ने मारपीट कर एक अधेड़ को अधमरा कर दिया। राहगीरों की सूचना पर लोगों ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भ्रार्ती कराया गया। दक्षिणटोला थाना क्षेत्र के डोमनपुरा मुहल्ला निवासी लल्लन (50) कचहरी में रहकर अधिवक्ताओं के छोटे मोट काम निपटाया करता है। लल्लन कचहरी से शाम को जिला पंचायत होते हुए अपने घर लौट रहा था। जिला पंचायत से कुछ ही आगे पहुंचा था कि कुछ हमलावरों ने उस पर हमला करके बेरहमी से घायल कर दिया। लल्लन को अचेतावस्था में पड़े देख कुछ राहगीरों ने एक वकील को फोन किया। वकील ने अपने साथियों के साथ लल्लन को इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। समाचार लिखने तक अधेड़े बेहोशी की हालत में था। घायल के बेहोशी की हालत में होने के चलते हमलावरों का पता नहीं चल सका।
