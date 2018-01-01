बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तहसील बार की बैठक में आय व्यय पेश
मऊ। तहसील बार एसोसिएशन की बैठक सोमवार को संघ के पुस्तकालय भवन में हुई। इसमें बार के मंत्री बालमुकुंद सिंह ने वर्ष 2017- 18 के दौरान एसोसिएशन को हुई आय व्यय का ब्यौरा पेश किया। जिसमें छह लाख 24 हजार 990 रुपये आय होना बताया। साथ ही संस्था के कोष में तीन लाख 65 हजार 991 रुपया बचत होना बताया गया। जिसे उपस्ीिथत अधिवक्ताओं ने ध्वनि मति से पारित कर दिया। बैठक की अध्यक्षता बार के अध्यक्ष बद्रीनाथ सिंह और संचालन मंत्री बालमुकुंद सिंह ने किया। इस मौके पर नरेंद्रनाथ राय, राजेंद्र चौहान, अजीतलाल श्रीवास्तव, अखिलानंद सिंह, केके श्रीवास्तव, अरुण कुमार सिंह, हरेंद्र यादव , शिवनारायण राय आदि अधिवक्ता उपस्थित रहे।
