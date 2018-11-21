शहर चुनें

चलती ट्रेन में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से यात्री की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मथुरा Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 03:27 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
नई दिल्ली निवासी विद्युत बनर्जी भोपाल शताब्दी एक्सप्रेस से भोपाल जा रहे थे। कोसी के आसपास इनकी अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई। सीने में तेज दर्द हुआ तो यात्रियों की सूचना पर डॉक्टर व जीआरपी ने जंक्शन बनर्जी को चेक किया।
लेकिन तब तक मौत हो चुकी थी। डॉक्टर ने यात्री को मृत घोषित कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम भेजने की बात कही है। 

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार
Agra

यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर पुलिया से टकराई कार, बुलंदशहर के एसीजेएम अरविंद विकास की मौत

मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर शनिवार शाम को हादसा हो गया। इसमें बुलंदशहर के एसीजेएम अरविंद विकास की मौत हो गई। वो कार से मथुरा आ रहे थे। सुरीर के पास उनकी कार पुलिया से टकरा गई।

17 नवंबर 2018

डैमो
Mathura

मथुरा की सिटी बसें दौड़ रहीं आगरा-हाथरस

20 नवंबर 2018

अभ्यर्थियों के पास बरामद हुआ ये सामान
Agra

सेना भर्ती में पहुंचे युवकों के पास मिलीं प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों की मुहरें

19 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

सिपाही पर पुलिस चौकी में दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाया

20 नवंबर 2018

बुलेट पर सवार हेमा मालिनी
Agra

'कमल संदेश' के साथ बुलेट पर सवार होकर निकलीं भाजपा सांसद हेमा मालिनी

17 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

क्राइम ब्रांच ने 216 शिक्षकों की भर्ती का रिकार्ड लिया

20 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

यात्रीगण ध्यान दें..10 दिन बंद रहेगा प्लेटफार्म नंबर दो

20 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

ध्वस्तीकरण आदेश के विरुद्ध खारिज की अपील

20 नवंबर 2018

तेज प्रताप यादव
Bihar

मथुरा में रम गया है तेज प्रताप यादव का मन, शॉल ओढ़कर मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंचे

16 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

व्यापारी को गोली मारे जाने को पुलिस मान रही संदिग्ध घटना

20 नवंबर 2018

गोवर्धन में भीषण सड़क हादसे ने ले ली 4 की जान

गोवर्धन में एक भीषण सड़क हादसे ने 4 लोगों की जान ले ली। ये सभी एक समारोह में शिरकत कर लौट रहे थे।

18 नवंबर 2018

HEMA MALINI 1:27

मोटरसाइकिल की पिछली सीट पर बैठकर हेमा मालिनी ने निकाली ‘कमल संदेश यात्रा’

17 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:10

विनोद अग्रवाल: व्यवसायी से भजन सम्राट बनने तक का सफर

6 नवंबर 2018

दीवाली 0:32

वृंदावन के गोपीनाथ मंदिर में अनोखे अंदाज में मनाई गई दिवाली

4 नवंबर 2018

TURTLE 1:55

तंत्र साधना के लिए कछुओं की तस्करी, तीन गिरफ्तार

31 अक्टूबर 2018

Mathura

पल्सर सवारों ने व्यापारी के पेट में मारी गोली, गंभीर

19 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

पेड़ से टकराई वैन, दो बाराती घायल

20 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

बाइक की टक्कर से युवक की मौत

19 नवंबर 2018

Mathura

ईंटों से भरी ट्राली ट्रैक पर फंसने से घंटों बाधित रहा रेलवे ट्रैक

19 नवंबर 2018

सेना भर्ती दौड़ लगाते अभ्यर्थी
Agra

सेना भर्ती में आए अभ्यर्थियों के पास मिला ऐसा सामान, सैन्य अफसर भी रह गए हैरान

15 नवंबर 2018

बीच में खड़ा आरोपी शिक्षक
Agra

शिक्षक भर्ती घोटाला का मास्टरमाइंड आलोक उपाध्याय गिरफ्तार, हो सकते हैं बड़े खुलासे

17 नवंबर 2018

