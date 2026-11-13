मथुरा में पुलिस एनकाउंटर: महिला श्रद्धालुओं से लूट करने वाले बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, एक को लगी गोली
मथुरा में दो महिलाओं के पर्स लूटने वाले बाइक सवार दो बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार किए गए। एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगी है, जबकि दूसरे को मौके से पकड़ लिया गया।
विस्तार
#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh | Sadat CO Varun Mishra says, "Two days ago, an incident occurred on the Chhatikara-Radhakund road, within the jurisdiction of the Jait police station, where the purses of women visiting from Mumbai and Assam were snatched. A case was immediately registered at the Jait police station, and a search for the accused was initiated. Tonight, around 10:00 PM, acting on a tip-off from an informant regarding the movements of two suspects, the police promptly cordoned off the area. When the police attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire using a handgun. In response, the police returned fire in self-defense; one suspect, identified as Jagdish, sustained injuries, while his accomplice, Ramkishan, was arrested. A sum of Rs 11,500 in cash—part of the stolen amount—was recovered from the suspects. Additionally, two stolen mobile phones, a handgun, spent and live cartridges, as well as the victims' ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, and other personal belongings were recovered. Necessary legal proceedings are underway, and the injured suspect has been transported to a hospital."विज्ञापन
(Source: Police Media Cell)— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2026
सीओ सदर वरुण मिश्रा के अनुसार, 10 नवंबर को थाना जैत क्षेत्र में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने दो महिलाओं के पर्स लूटे थे। पहली वारदात छटीकरा रोड पर टेंपो में बैठी महिला के साथ हुई, जबकि दूसरी घटना राल स्थित मघेरा मंदिर के पास ई-रिक्शा में सवार महिला के साथ हुई थी। इन वारदातों में बदमाशों ने महिलाओं के पर्स से मोबाइल फोन, नकदी, एटीएम कार्ड और आधार कार्ड लूट लिए थे।
दोनों घटनाओं की प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज और अन्य साक्ष्यों के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश कर रही थी। इसी दौरान पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि वारदात करने वाले बदमाश राधाकुंड-गोवर्धन मार्ग पर किसी और अपराध को अंजाम देने की फिराक में घूम रहे हैं। इस सूचना पर जैत थाना पुलिस, सर्विलांस और एसएसीटी टीम ने महर्षि स्कूल से करीब 100 मीटर आगे नगला पिसावा मोड़ पर बैरियर लगाकर चेकिंग शुरू कर दी।
कुछ देर बाद बाइक पर दो संदिग्ध आते दिखाई दिए। पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया तो उन्होंने टीम पर फायरिंग कर दी। जवाबी कार्रवाई में जगदीश उर्फ कल्ले (27) निवासी ततारपुर, थाना बरसाना के दाहिने पैर में गोली लग गई। उसके साथी रामकिशन (24) को पुलिस ने मौके पर ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से लूटी गई नकदी, दो मोबाइल फोन, एटीएम कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, तमंचा और कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। दोनों के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट समेत अन्य संबंधित धाराओं में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा रही है।