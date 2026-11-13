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Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mathura News ›   Mathura Police Encounter: Two Purse Snatchers Arrested, One Injured in Firing

मथुरा में पुलिस एनकाउंटर: महिला श्रद्धालुओं से लूट करने वाले बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, एक को लगी गोली

Fri, 13 Nov 2026 09:32 AM IST
Dhirendra Singh संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मथुरा
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, मथुरा Published by: Dhirendra Singh Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2026 09:32 AM IST
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मथुरा में दो महिलाओं के पर्स लूटने वाले बाइक सवार दो बदमाश पुलिस मुठभेड़ में गिरफ्तार किए गए। एक बदमाश के पैर में गोली लगी है, जबकि दूसरे को मौके से पकड़ लिया गया।
 

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Mathura Police Encounter: Two Purse Snatchers Arrested, One Injured in Firing
मथुरा में पुलिस एनकाउंटर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

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मथुरा के छटीकरा-गोवर्धन मार्ग पर महिलाओं के पर्स लूटने वाले बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों को पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। राधाकुंड-गोवर्धन मार्ग पर नगला पिसावा मोड़ के पास हुई इस मुठभेड़ में एक बदमाश के दाहिने पैर में गोली लगी है, जबकि उसके साथी को पुलिस ने मौके पर ही दबोच लिया। घायल बदमाश को वृंदावन के संयुक्त चिकित्सालय में भर्ती कराया गया है।
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सीओ सदर वरुण मिश्रा के अनुसार, 10 नवंबर को थाना जैत क्षेत्र में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने दो महिलाओं के पर्स लूटे थे। पहली वारदात छटीकरा रोड पर टेंपो में बैठी महिला के साथ हुई, जबकि दूसरी घटना राल स्थित मघेरा मंदिर के पास ई-रिक्शा में सवार महिला के साथ हुई थी। इन वारदातों में बदमाशों ने महिलाओं के पर्स से मोबाइल फोन, नकदी, एटीएम कार्ड और आधार कार्ड लूट लिए थे।


दोनों घटनाओं की प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के बाद पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज और अन्य साक्ष्यों के आधार पर बदमाशों की तलाश कर रही थी। इसी दौरान पुलिस को सूचना मिली कि वारदात करने वाले बदमाश राधाकुंड-गोवर्धन मार्ग पर किसी और अपराध को अंजाम देने की फिराक में घूम रहे हैं। इस सूचना पर जैत थाना पुलिस, सर्विलांस और एसएसीटी टीम ने महर्षि स्कूल से करीब 100 मीटर आगे नगला पिसावा मोड़ पर बैरियर लगाकर चेकिंग शुरू कर दी।


कुछ देर बाद बाइक पर दो संदिग्ध आते दिखाई दिए। पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकने का प्रयास किया तो उन्होंने टीम पर फायरिंग कर दी। जवाबी कार्रवाई में जगदीश उर्फ कल्ले (27) निवासी ततारपुर, थाना बरसाना के दाहिने पैर में गोली लग गई। उसके साथी रामकिशन (24) को पुलिस ने मौके पर ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस ने आरोपियों के कब्जे से लूटी गई नकदी, दो मोबाइल फोन, एटीएम कार्ड, आधार कार्ड, तमंचा और कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। दोनों के खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट समेत अन्य संबंधित धाराओं में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आगे की कानूनी कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
 
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