मथुरा में पुलिस एनकाउंटर: महिला श्रद्धालुओं से लूट करने वाले बदमाशों से मुठभेड़, एक को लगी गोली

#WATCH | Mathura, Uttar Pradesh | Sadat CO Varun Mishra says, "Two days ago, an incident occurred on the Chhatikara-Radhakund road, within the jurisdiction of the Jait police station, where the purses of women visiting from Mumbai and Assam were snatched. A case was immediately registered at the Jait police station, and a search for the accused was initiated. Tonight, around 10:00 PM, acting on a tip-off from an informant regarding the movements of two suspects, the police promptly cordoned off the area. When the police attempted to apprehend them, the suspects opened fire using a handgun. In response, the police returned fire in self-defense; one suspect, identified as Jagdish, sustained injuries, while his accomplice, Ramkishan, was arrested. A sum of Rs 11,500 in cash—part of the stolen amount—was recovered from the suspects. Additionally, two stolen mobile phones, a handgun, spent and live cartridges, as well as the victims' ATM cards, Aadhaar cards, and other personal belongings were recovered. Necessary legal proceedings are underway, and the injured suspect has been transported to a hospital."

विज्ञापन