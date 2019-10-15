शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Mahoba ›   Dead body found on railway track

रेलवे ट्रेक में अधेड़ का शव मिलने से मचा हडकंप

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 01:03 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
महोबा। झांसी-मानिकपुर रेलवे ट्रैक पर एक अधेड़ का ट्रेन से कटा शव मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया। सूचना पर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
विज्ञापन
रेलवे स्टेशन महोबा से एक किमी पहले करिया पठवा के पास एक अज्ञात शव पड़ा होने की सूचना रेलवे कर्मचारी मोहम्मद इश्हाक ने यूपी 100 पुलिस व जीआरपी थाने को दी। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर जांच की। मृतक की जेब से किसी प्रकार के कागजात बरामद न होने पर मृतक की शिनाख्त नही हो सकी। पुलिस शिनाख्त कराने के प्रयास में जुट गई है। ब्यूरो
नजर दोष व शत्रु दमन के लिए काली चौदस पर कालीबाड़ी मंदिर (दिल्ली) में माँ काली की पूजा : 26-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

कौन हैं वो टीवी एक्ट्रेस और राजकुमारी? जो बनीं मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू

15 अक्टूबर 2019

mohena singh
mohena singh
Mohena Kumari Singh Bachelorette Party
mohena singh
Bollywood

कौन हैं वो टीवी एक्ट्रेस और राजकुमारी? जो बनीं मंत्री सतपाल महाराज की बहू

15 अक्टूबर 2019

diwali 2019
Astrology

दीपावली पर ऐसे उपहार ना दें और ना ही लें, शास्त्रों में माना गया है अशुभ

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Libra
Horoscope

तुला राशिः आज का राशिफल

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Royal Wedding haridwar: Tv Actress And Rewa princess marry with cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj son
Dehradun

शाही शादी: टीवी एक्ट्रेस व रीवा की राजकुमारी आज बनेंगी सतपाल महाराज की पुत्रवधु

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Know about corporate train Tejas Express
Lucknow

ट्रेन रेलवे की... ट्रैक रेलवे का... संचालन करने वाला आईआरसीटीसी रेलवे का... तो तेजस निजी कैसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

जब चिता पर लेटाने से पहले 'मुर्दा' अचानक हिलाने लगा सिर, श्मशान घाट छोड़ कर भागे लोग

14 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
Dead body found on railway track
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

car buying tips and tricks
Auto News

नई कार खरीदते समय रहें सावधान, शोरूम वाले इस तरह लगाते हैं चूना और वसूलते हैं ज्यादा पैसे

15 अक्टूबर 2019

Royal Wedding Haridwar: Rewa Princess Mohena singh and Suyash Marriage Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

शाही शादी: एक दूजे के हुए सुयश और रीवा की राजकुमारी मोहिना, तस्वीरों में देखिए भव्य समारोह

15 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बेन स्टोक्स
Cricket News

ICC ने सुपर ओवर के नियम में किया बड़ा बदलाव, वर्ल्ड कप 2019 में हुई थी जमकर आलोचना

14 अक्टूबर 2019

rashifal
Predictions

15 अक्तूबर राशिफल: कार्तिक माह के पहले मंगल में इन 5 राशियों वालों को रहना होगा सावधान

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Shahi Shadi haridwar: Rewa princess and Satpal Maharaj son Suyash Baraat Exclusive Photos
Dehradun

शाही शादी: कैबिनेट मंत्री महाराज के बेटे की बरात में उमड़ी अनुयायियों की भीड़, दिखी 'लघु भारत' की झलक, तस्वीरें...

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
deepika padukone
Bollywood

दीपिका ने पहली बार खोला राज, पति रणवीर और एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणबीर में सबसे बड़ा अंतर क्या?

14 अक्टूबर 2019

kbc
Television

ये शख्स है KBC का असली मास्टर माइंड, अमिताभ बच्चन भी इन्हीं के इशारे पर करते हैं काम

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Know about corporate train Tejas Express
Lucknow

ट्रेन रेलवे की... ट्रैक रेलवे का... संचालन करने वाला आईआरसीटीसी रेलवे का... तो तेजस निजी कैसे

14 अक्टूबर 2019

PF Account holder started getting interest know PF balance and claim money
Personal Finance

PF खाताधारकों को मिलना शुरू हुआ ब्याज, मिस्ड कॉल से पता करें बैलेंस और निकालें पैसा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Ginni Chatrath baby shower
Television

कपिल शर्मा ने गिन्नी चतरथ के लिए रखी बेबी शॉवर पार्टी, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

14 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महोबा में सड़क हादसा
Kanpur

महोबा: पुल की रेलिंग तोड़कर उर्मिल नदी में गिरी डीसीएम, चालक समेत दो की हालत गंभीर

यूपी के महोबा जिले में कानपुर सागर हाईवे पर उर्मिल नदी की रेलिंग तोड़कर डीसीएम नदी में जा गिरी। घटना में चालक उमाशंकर और जगतराज निवासी चौबेपुर बनारस गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

13 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
crime
Mahoba

सराफ के घर से तिजोरी काटकर 50 लाख की चोरी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

दौड़ में प्रतिभाग करतीं छात्राएं
Mahoba

दौड़ में रोहिणी और लंबी कूद में पूजा अव्वल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

महोबा-नौगांव मार्ग पर जाम लगाए ग्रामीण
Mahoba

डॉक्टर पर कार्रवाई की मांग पर अड़े परिजन, लगाया जाम

13 अक्टूबर 2019

चरखारी में मंडल अध्यक्ष चुनाव को लेकर जानकारी देते चुनाव अधिकारी
Mahoba

गहमा गहमी के बीच मंडल अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 39 लोगों ने किए नामांकन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

पुष्प वाटिका लीला का मंचन करते कलाकार
Mahoba

रामलीला में पुष्प वाटिका का मंचन देखने को जुटी भीड़

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अनशनस्थल पर महर्षि बाल्मीकि के चित्र पर माल्यापर्ण करते अनशनकारी
Mahoba

जयंती पर महर्षि वाल्मीकि को याद किया

13 अक्टूबर 2019

कार्यक्रम में डांडिया नृत्य की प्रस्तुति देती छात्राएं
Mahoba

गरबा व डांडिया नृत्य की प्रस्तुतियों से छात्राओं ने जीता दिल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस छावनी बना पीएचसी जैतपुर
Mahoba

रेलिंग तोड़ डीसीएम उर्मिल नदी में गिरी, चालक-क्लीनर घायल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

crime
Mahoba

विक्षिप्त युवक ने दादा पर किया त्रिसूल से हमला, गंभीर

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

आरबीआई की पीएमसी ग्राहकों को और राहत, खाते से रुपये निकालने की सीमा 25 से बढ़ाकर 40 हजार की

त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए आरबीआई ने पीएमसी बैंक पर लगी पाबंदियों के बीच ग्राहकों को बड़ी राहत दी है। पीएमसी ग्राहक अब खाते से 25 हजार के बजाय 40 हजार रुपये तक निकाल सकेंगे।

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:05

जियो मामी मूवी मेला: आलिया भट्ट ने करीना कपूर खान को बताया अपनी प्रेरणा

14 अक्टूबर 2019

खुदरा महंगाई 1:47

उपभोक्ताओं पर नई आफत, 14 महीने के ऊपरी स्तर पर पहुंची खुदरा महंगाई

14 अक्टूबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 2:08

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बहाल हुई मोबाइल पोस्टपेड सेवा, 70 दिन बाद बजीं 40 लाख फोन की घंटियां

14 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:01

बॉलीवुड बीट्स: आलिया से करीना की भाभी बनने के सवाल से लेकर नोरा के वीडियो तक, पांच खबरें

14 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

health
Mahoba

प्रसव के बाद नवजात की बिगड़ी हालत, मौत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Woman dies during treatment, family uproar
Mahoba

डाक्टर के गलत इंजेक्शन से महिला की बिगड़ी हालत, मौत

13 अक्टूबर 2019

30 lakh road costing Rs.
Mahoba

तीस लाख रुपये की लागत से बनाई गई सड़क एक माह में उखड़ी

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Electric vehicles started running on Jhansi-Manikpur rail line
Mahoba

झांसी-मानिकपुर रेल लाइन पर दौड़ने लगी इलेक्ट्रिक गाड़ियां

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Teen drowned in Lachura dam, no clue found
Mahoba

लहच्यूरा बांध में किशोर डूबा, नहीं लगा सुराग

13 अक्टूबर 2019

छात्र को सम्मानित करते भाजपा नेता
Mahoba

मेधावियों को शील्ड और प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर किया सम्मानित

13 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited