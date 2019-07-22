शहर चुनें

ट्रक आपरेटर ने दिया भारतीय ट्रको को रोकने की चेतावनी

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 12:33 AM IST
पांचवें दिन भी जारी रहा नेपाल ट्रक समिति का प्रदर्शन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
सोनौली। नेपाल में लागू किए गए मोटर एंड कंसाइनमेंट ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम, वैट और कर वसूली प्रणाली के विरोध में नेपाल ट्रक संचालन समिति का विरोध-प्रदर्शन रूपनदेही में रविवार को पांचवें दिन भी जारी रहा। ट्रक आपरेटर संघ तीनों कानून वापस लेने की मांग कर रहा है।
लुंबिनी ट्रक आपरेटर समिति के अध्यक्ष विष्णु खरेल ने बताया कि सरकार से ट्रक आपरेटर संघ की बातचीत चल रही है। अगर सरकार ने हमारी मांगों को नहीं मानीं तो भारतीय ट्रकों को रोक दिया जाएगा। ट्रक आपरेटर की हड़ताल से पहाड़ों पर खाद्यान्न की परेशानी शुरू हो गई है। पांच दिनों से नेपाली ट्रक सामान नहीं ले जा रहे हैं। सामान के दामों में तेजी आ रही है।

protest
