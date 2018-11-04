शहर चुनें

Lalitpur

धन्वंतरि जयंती पर लगेगा चिकित्सा शिविर

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 02:06 AM IST
धन्वंतरि जयंती पर लगेगा चिकित्सा शिविर
ललितपुर। क्षेत्रीय आयुर्वेदिक एवं यूनानी अधिकारी ने जानकारी देते हुए बता कि आयुष ग्राम बम्हौरीसर तालबेहट में वार्षिक आयुष स्वास्थ्य मेला एवं तृतीय राष्ट्रीय आयुर्वेद दिवस धनवंतरी जयंती के दिन पांच नवंबर को आयोजित किया जाएगा, इसमें तीनों विधाओं आयुर्वेद यूनानी, होम्योपैथी विभाग का चिकित्सा शिविर लगाया जाएगा, जिसमें हैल्दी बेबी शो आयोजित होगा। इसमें प्रथम पुरस्कार एक हजार रुपए, द्वितीय पुरस्कार पांच सौ रुपए दीर्घजीवी नागरिक सम्मान, योग चैंपियन सम्मान सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम आयुर्वेद विशेषज्ञ जनसामान्य के लिए उपयोगी व्याख्यान भी देंगे।

administration
Lalitpur

आत्महत्या को उकसाने में सास-सस़ुर को सात वर्ष कैद

.अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश (फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट) अजय पाल सिंह की अदालत ने करीब एक वर्ष पूर्व थाना जाखलौन अंतर्गत ग्राम बरौदा बिजलौन में दहेज की खातिर बहू को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने .में .सास-ससुर को सात-सात वर्ष के सश्रम कारावास .की सजा सुनाई है।

4 नवंबर 2018

कमियां मिलने पर प्रधानाचार्य से स्पष्टीकरण तलब
Lalitpur

कमियां मिलने पर प्रधानाचार्य से स्पष्टीकरण तलब

4 नवंबर 2018

पहली बार जिले में होगी मक्का व मूंगफली की खरीद
Lalitpur

पहली बार जिले में होगी मक्का व मूंगफली की खरीद

4 नवंबर 2018

सिंचाई विभाग ने पलेवा के लिए नहरों में छोड़ा पानी
Lalitpur

सिंचाई विभाग ने पलेवा के लिए नहरों में छोड़ा पानी

4 नवंबर 2018

सरकारी कार्यालयों में नहीं होते सूचना पटल अपडेट
Lalitpur

सरकारी कार्यालयों में नहीं होते सूचना पटल अपडेट

4 नवंबर 2018

मादौन गांव में मात्र 12 से 14 घंटे मिल रही बिजली
Lalitpur

मादौन गांव में मात्र 12 से 14 घंटे मिल रही बिजली

4 नवंबर 2018

कल धनतेरस से शुरु होगा पांच दिवसीय दीपावली पर्व
Lalitpur

कल धनतेरस से शुरु होगा पांच दिवसीय दीपावली पर्व

4 नवंबर 2018

administration
Lalitpur

दीपावली को लेकर चमके सजावटी बाजार

4 नवंबर 2018

मंगला एक्सप्रेस से पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध
Lalitpur

मंगला एक्सप्रेस से पकड़ा गया संदिग्ध

2 नवंबर 2018

gm inspection
Lalitpur

जीएम ने किया बीना-झांसी सेक्शन का विंडों निरीक्षण

3 नवंबर 2018

