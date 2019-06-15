शहर चुनें

पिढडे वर्ग के ओवदन मांगे

Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 02:20 AM IST
ललितपुर। पिछड़े वर्ग के युवक/ युवतियों के लिए संचालित ‘ओ’ लेवल एवं सीसीसी कंप्यूटर प्रशिक्षण योजना के अंतर्गत 20 जून तक आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। जिला पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण अधिकारी पीयूष चंद्र राय ने बताया कि वर्ष 2019- 20 के लिए भारत सरकार की संस्था ‘नीलिट’ से मान्यता प्राप्त संस्थाओं द्वारा अन्य पिछड़े वर्ग के युवक- युवतियों को ‘ओ’ लेवल एवं सीसीसी कंप्यूटर प्रशिक्षण कराने के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। आवेदन 15 से 20 जून तक पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण विभाग की वेबसाइट पर ऑनलाइन जमा कर सकते हैं।
