होली को लेकर पुलिस ने शहर में बढ़ाई सतर्कता

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,लखीमपुर खीरी Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 06:37 PM IST
officials gears up for Holi celebrations
up police
होली नजदीक आते ही बाजारों में बढ़ रही भीड़भीड़ के बीच कोई अप्रिय घटना न हो, इसके लिए एसपी ने शहर समेत जिले के सभी प्रमुख नगरों में सतर्कता बढ़ा दी है। बुधवार को एएसपी घनश्याम चौरसिया सीओ सिटी और फोर्स के साथ बाजारों में रूट मार्च किया। फोर्स के साथ शहर की बाजारों में घूमी। संदिग्ध लगे लोगों की तलाशी ली और उनके नाम-पते का वेरीफिकेशन करने के बाद ही जाने दिया।
त्योहार को लेकर बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ रही है। भीड़ के बीच अक्सर लूट, छिनैती की वारदातों के होने की आशंका बढ़ जाती है। इसको लेकर एसपी बाजार में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर हरगतिविधि पर नजर रखने के आदेश पहले ही अधीनस्थों को दे चुके हैं। 
एसपी की रणनीति के तहत बुधावर की शाम करीब चार बजे एएसपी घनश्याम चौरसिया, सीओ सिटी आरके वर्मा के साथ फोर्स को लेकर सड़कों पर पैदल घूमे। उन्होंने सराफा बाजार, गुड़ मंडी, मेन रोड आदि प्रमुख बाजारों में गश्त की। इस दौरान संदिग्ध दिखे लोगों को रोककर तलाशी ली। उनके नाम-पते का वेरीफिकेशन करने के बाद ही जाने दिया। उधर, मंगलवार की शाम महिला एसओ हंसमती कई महिला सिपाहियों के साथ बाजार में घूमीं। इस दौरान कई सिपाही सादी वर्दी में भी थीं।
