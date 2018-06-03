शहर चुनें

Lakhimpur Kheri ›   साठा धान की रोपाई पर लगे प्रतिबंध

साठा धान की रोपाई पर लगे प्रतिबंध

Bareily Bureau Updated Sun, 03 Jun 2018 05:11 PM IST
साठा धान की रोपाई पर लगे प्रतिबंध
सांसद ने जिला सतर्कता समिति को भेजा पत्र
गोला गोकर्णनाथ। गिरते भू जल स्तर से चिंतित राज्यसभा सांसद रवि प्रकाश वर्मा ने जिले में साठा धान की रोपाई पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए जिला सतर्कता समिति के अध्यक्ष को पत्र भेजा है। सांसद द्वारा भेजे गए पत्र में कहा गया है कि जनपद में कुछ वर्षों से मार्च में धान की रोपण शुरू की गई जिसमें पानी की अधिक खपत होती है, इससे भू जल का स्तर गिर रहा है। कुछ ब्लॉकों को डार्क एरिया घोषित किया जा चुका है, जहां जल निकासी पर प्रतिबंध लगाए जा चुके हैं। पंजाब में भी जल स्तर नीचे चले जाने से धान की खेती को हतोत्साहित और प्रतिबंधित किया गया है, लेकिन खीरी जिले में सरकारी कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही से बड़े पैमाने पर साठा धान की रोपाई की जा रही है। इससे पानी की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है। उन्होंने साठा की फसल प्रतिबंधित कराने, इसके स्थान पर मक्का की खेती के लिए उन्नति किस्म का बीज किसानों को दिलवाने का भी उल्लेख पत्र में किया है।
