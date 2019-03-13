शहर चुनें

Lakhimpur Kheri ›   प्रशासन ने हटवाईं चुनावी प्रचार सामग्री

प्रशासन ने हटवाईं चुनावी प्रचार सामग्री

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 10:34 PM IST
प्रशासन ने हटवाई चुनावी प्रचार सामग्री
गोला गोकर्णनाथ। लोकसभा चुनाव को लेकर अधिसूचना जारी होते ही तहसील प्रशासन ने नगर और क्षेत्र में चुनाव प्रचार सामग्री हटवाई।
एसडीएम सुनंदु सुधाकरन और तहसीलदार विपिन कुमार द्विवेदी के दिशा निर्देशन में तहसील प्रशासन ने नगर, अहमदनगर, ममरी, बिजुआ, अलीगंज, संसारपुर आदि क्षेत्रों में बिजली के खंभो, दीवारों, रोड के किनारे लगी बैनर, होर्डिंग को उतरवाया और बाल पेंटिंग को पोतवाकर चुनाव प्रचार सामग्री हटवाई। इस मौके पर लेखपाल अनिल त्रिपाठी, निधि कश्यप, सुंदरलाल, शिवकांत अवस्थी आदि अधिकारी कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

भारतीय रेलवे
Bareilly

सीतापुर से लखीमपुर के बीच रेलवे ट्रैक का ट्रायल शुरू, सौ किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से आया इंजन

खबर है कि निर्माणाधीन ब्रॉड गेज का कार्य जल्द ही पूरा हो जाएगा और लखीमपुर से लखनऊ के बीच ट्रेनें सुचारू रूप से चलने लगेंगी। इसी कड़ी में सीतापुर से लखीमपुर के बीच सोमवार को रेलवे ट्रैक का ट्रायल भी शुरू हो गया। 

11 मार्च 2019

... तो नौकरों ने की थी मालकिन और नौकर की हत्या
Lakhimpur Kheri

... तो नौकरों ने की थी मालकिन और नौकर की हत्या

12 मार्च 2019

रेलवे की चूक: लखीमपुर स्टेशन पर लिखवा दिया गोला गोकर्ण नाथ मंदिर
Lakhimpur Kheri

रेलवे की चूक: लखीमपुर स्टेशन पर लिखवा दिया गोला गोकर्ण नाथ मंदिर

12 मार्च 2019

ट्रायल के बाद इंजन दौड़ाकर रूट का अभ्यास जारी
Lakhimpur Kheri

ट्रायल के बाद इंजन दौड़ाकर रूट का अभ्यास जारी

12 मार्च 2019

मैलानी-गोंडा अमान परिवर्तन कराने व श्मशान घाट बनवाने की मांग
Lakhimpur Kheri

मैलानी-गोंडा अमान परिवर्तन कराने व श्मशान घाट बनवाने की मांग

12 मार्च 2019

पांच साल के अंदर निघासन में दूसरी बार उपचुनाव
Lakhimpur Kheri

पांच साल के अंदर निघासन में दूसरी बार उपचुनाव

12 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

डबल मर्डर: मालकिन और मजदूर की हत्या

10 मार्च 2019

चीनी मिल मालिकों को नहीं है चेतावनी का डर
Lakhimpur Kheri

चीनी मिल मालिकों को नहीं है चेतावनी का डर

12 मार्च 2019

सड़क हादसों में दो लोगों की चली गई जान
Lakhimpur Kheri

सड़क हादसों में दो लोगों की चली गई जान

12 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Lakhimpur Kheri

लखीमपुर-सीतापुर रेललाइन का हुआ ट्रायल

11 मार्च 2019

भीम आर्मी के अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर से मिलीं प्रियंका, ज्योतिरादित्य भी थे साथ

कांग्रेस की महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने मेरठ पहुंचकर चंद्रशेखर से मुलाकात की। चंद्रशेखर मेरठ के अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं और अपना इलाज करवा रहे हैं।

13 मार्च 2019

आजमगढ़ 3:46

तमसा नदी को बचाने के लिए आजमगढ़ के लोगों ने किया आंदोलन, लोगों ने की ये मांग

13 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 3:38

जौनपुर की आधी आबाधी ने गिनाईं अपनी समस्याएं, कहा इन पर सरकार करे काम

13 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 2:44

जौनपुर के फर्स्ट वोटर की उच्च शिक्षा और बेहतर स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था की मांग

13 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:28

एक दिन के पीएम बनने पर लोगों ने रखी राय, कहा इन समस्याओं पर सरकार करें काम

13 मार्च 2019

चुनाव आचार संहिता का कड़ाई से कराएं पालन
Lakhimpur Kheri

चुनाव आचार संहिता का कड़ाई से कराएं पालन

12 मार्च 2019

दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगे हत्यारोपी
Lakhimpur Kheri

दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस के हाथ नहीं लगे हत्यारोपी

12 मार्च 2019

आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए भटक रहे हैं लोग
Lakhimpur Kheri

आधार कार्ड बनवाने के लिए भटक रहे लोग

12 मार्च 2019

मालकिन और नौकर के हत्यारों के करीब पहुंची पुलिस
Lakhimpur Kheri

मालकिन और नौकर के हत्यारों के करीब पहुंची पुलिस

11 मार्च 2019

प्रेम प्रसंग में युवक ने खाया जहर, मौत
Lakhimpur Kheri

प्रेम प्रसंग में युवक ने खाया जहर, मौत

11 मार्च 2019

उपकरण खरीदने के लिए किसान को नहीं मिला अनुदान
Lakhimpur Kheri

उपकरण खरीदने के लिए किसान को नहीं मिला अनुदान

12 मार्च 2019

