Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lakhimpur Kheri ›   ीबीआई कोर्ट ने सीएमओ परिवार कल्याण और लर पिक को किया तलब

ीबीआई कोर्ट ने सीएमओ परिवार कल्याण और लर पिक को किया तलब

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 22 Sep 2018 06:52 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सीएमओ परिवार कल्याण और लिपिक सीबीआई कोर्ट में तलब
लखीमपुर खीरी। 2005 से लेकर 2012 तक जिले में हुए एनआरएच घोटाले के मामले की सुनवाई 26 सितंबर को सीबीआई कोर्ट लखनऊ में होगी। इसके लिए तत्कालीन सीएमओ परिवार कल्याण सहित दो लिपिकों को तलब किया गया है।
जिले में 2005 से लेकर 2012 तक हुए एनआरएचएम घोटाले की सीबीआई जांच चल रही है। इस मामले में अब तक देहरादून में उस दौरान तैनात अधिकारियों और लिपिकों के बयान दर्ज किए गए, लेकिन इसकी सुनवाई अब 26 सितंबर को लखनऊ में होनी है। इसके लिए उस समय तैनात रहे सीएमओ परिवार कल्याण डॉ. राजेंद्र सिंह सहित लिपिक एसपी पांडे एवं हिना खान को लखनऊ सीबीआई कोर्ट में तलब किया गया है। इसके लिए सीबीआई ने सीएमओ को समन भेजा है। सीएमओ डॉ. मनोज अग्रवाल ने बताया कि समन जिन लोगों के नाम है, उनके बारे में जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है, जिससे सूचना उन तक भेजी जा सके। ब्यूरो

अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें  

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
Lucknow

भगवान शिव के बाद राम की शरण में राहुल गांधी, कामदगिरी की परिक्रमा करने जा सकते हैं चित्रकूट

अभी कुछ दिनों पहले ही मानसरोवर यात्रा कर लौटे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी अब राम की शरण में हैं। चुनाव आते देख जहां भाजपा नेता अयोध्या जा रहे हैं वहीं, राहुल गांधी के चित्रकूट आने के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

22 सितंबर 2018

योजनाओं का लोकार्पण व शिलान्यास करते उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य।
Lucknow

अयोध्यानाथ की कृपा से राज्य व केंद्र में बनी है भाजपा की सरकार: डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य

22 सितंबर 2018

तीन तलाक
Kanpur

तीन तलाक: पीटते-पीटते तंग आया शौहर तो 3 मासूम समेत बीवी को घर से निकाला

22 सितंबर 2018

भगवती सिंह से मिलते शिवपाल सिंह यादव।
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह के करीबी भगवती सिंह से मिले शिवपाल यादव, थमाया सेकुलर मोर्चा का झंडा

22 सितंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

3 दिन तक पत्नी से मांगता रहा रुपये, न मिले तो उठाया दर्दनाक कदम

22 सितंबर 2018

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में कुदरकोट कांड का आरोपी शान मोहम्मद
Kanpur

साधुओं की हत्या का दर्दनाक मंजर यादकर आज भी रो पड़ते हैं लोग, कुदरकोट कांड में 1 और आरोपी हत्थे चढ़ा

22 सितंबर 2018

आरोपियों से पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी
Agra

एशिया कप मैच पर ऑनलाइन सट्टा लगाने वाले तीन शातिर यूपी में गिरफ्तार

22 सितंबर 2018

vehical accident on Changa Kahaljugasar road jammu and kashmir, 4 dead 7 injured
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: यात्रियों से भरी टाटा सूमो खाई में गिरी, 4 की मौत 9 घायल       

22 सितंबर 2018

हिरासत में डॉ. कफील
Lucknow

बहराइच: बच्चों की मौत पर 'प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करने जा रहे बर्खास्त डॉ. कफील पुलिस हिरासत में

22 सितंबर 2018

हथियार
Jammu

J&K: बांदीपोरा में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ खत्म, भारी मात्रा में बरामद हुए हथियार

22 सितंबर 2018

VIDEO: जब किसानों के लिए मंडी पहुंची गुलाब देवी, दिए ये आदेश

लखीमपुर खीरी के दौरे पर आईं राज्य मंत्री गुलाब देवी ने मंडी समिति और जिला अस्पताल का निरीक्षण किया। मंडी समिति के निरीक्षण के दौरान उन्हें क्रय केन्द्र पर गेहूं खरीद बंद मिली, किसान भी नजर नहीं आए।

17 मई 2018

लखीमपुर दूल्हे को लगी गोली 0:43

VIDEO: हर्ष फायरिंग के दौरान दूल्हे की मौत, देखिए कहां से चली गोली

30 अप्रैल 2018

LAKHIMPUR 2:07

दर्दनाक: लखीमपुर में खड़े ट्रक में जा घुसी टाटा मैजिक, 12 की मौत

28 अप्रैल 2018

सीएम योगी 3:33

अनाज मंडी में सीएम योगी का औचक निरीक्षण, अधिकारियों के हाथ-पांव फूले

23 अप्रैल 2018

BULL FIGHT 1:19

सांडों की खूनी जंग के बीच आया मासूम और फिर...

16 मार्च 2018

अमित शाह, अध्यक्ष, भाजपा
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में अमित शाह का कांग्रेस पर हमला, कहा- न नीति है, न नेता

22 सितंबर 2018

Pulwama and Shopian Cordoned
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा-शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने 10 गांवों को घेरा, हिंसक झड़प में 6 घायल

22 सितंबर 2018

BCA Student commit suicide in Love Affair
Shimla

प्रेम प्रसंग में बीसीए के छात्र ने उठा लिया खौफनाक कदम

22 सितंबर 2018

पिरड़ी में बारिश के बावजूद डटे रहे ग्रामीण, बंद रखी सड़क
Kullu

पिरड़ी में बारिश के बावजूद डटे रहे ग्रामीण, बंद रखी सड़क

22 सितंबर 2018

गुलाबी गैैंग का कोतवाली गेट पर प्रदर्शन
Kanpur

छात्र अपहरण मामले में पुलिस ने नहीं की कार्रवाई, गुलाबी गैंग ने किया कोतवाली का घेराव

22 सितंबर 2018

अत्यधिक बारिश बनी किसानों की चिंता का सबब
Solan

अत्यधिक बारिश बनी किसानों की चिंता का सबब

22 सितंबर 2018

