Uttar Pradesh   Kushinagar   After three months, the body was brought home from abroad

तीन माह बाद विदेश से लाया गया शव

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 11:54 PM IST
पंकज की फाइल फोटो।
पंकज की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : KUSHINAGAR
ख़बर सुनें
तीन माह बाद विदेश से घर लाया गया शव
मथौली बाजार(कुशीनगर)। कप्तानगंज थाना क्षेत्र के रानीपार उर्फ हरैया गांव के एक युवक की मौत के तीन माह बाद शव सउदी अरब से बृहस्पतिवार की रात घर लाया गया। शव पहुंचते ही परिवार में चीख पुकार मच गई। शनिवार को रगड़गंज घाट पर शव का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।
ग्राम रानीपार उर्फ हरैया निवासी पंकज कुमार (21) पुत्र रामदुलारे रोजगार के लिए सउदी अरब गया था। वहां अगस्त में अचानक तबियत खराब होने चलते मौत हो गई। जानकारी घरवालों को हुई तो शव वापस लाने के लिए परिजनों ने भारतीय दूतावास से संपर्क किया। बृहस्पतिवार की रात में पंकज का शव गांव लाया गया। पिता रामदुलारे, माता रंजना देवी, बहन विजयलक्ष्मी व छोटे भाई सतीश की चीख पुकार सुनकर गांव के लोग वहां पहुंचे। परिजनों ने बताया कि पंकज करीब ढाई वर्ष पहले सऊदी के अभहा खमीज शहर में रोजगार के लिए गया था।
After three months the body was brought home from abroad
