Uttar Pradesh ›   Kaushambi ›   संदिग्ध दशा में विवाहिता की मौत

संदिग्ध दशा में विवाहिता की मौत

Allahabad Bureau Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:08 PM IST
मंझनपुर। नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के बारातफारीक गांव में ब्याही एक विवाहिता की मंगलवार सुबह संदिग्ध दशा में मौत हो गई। मायके वालों ने दहेज हत्या का आरोप लगाते हुए सास-ससुर समेत छह के खिलाफ तहरीर पुलिस को दी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

फतेहपुर जिले के धाता थाना स्थित रानीपुर दाम निवासी रामभजन ने बताया कि उसने अपनी बहन ममता देवी (25) की शादी 29 अप्रैल 2015 को बारातफारीक गांव में रवि तिवारी पुत्र इंद्र किशोर तिवारी से की थी। आरोप है कि शादी के बाद से ही दहेज की मांग को लेकर ससुराल के लोग विवाहिता को परेशान करने लगे। उसे कई बार पीटा गया। इसकी जानकारी होने पर दोनों पक्षों में पंचायत हुई।

रिश्तेदारों ने ससुराल वालों को समझाया। पर उनकी आदतों में कोई सुधार नहीं हुआ। मंगलवार सुबह संदिग्ध दशा में ममता की सांस थम गई। जिला अस्पताल में भी चेकअप के बाद डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। ससुरालियों का कहना है कि मौत बीमारी से हुई है। जबकि मृतका के भाई ने गला दबाकर या फिर जहर देकर हत्या किए जाने की बात कही है। मामले में नगर कोतवाल धनंजय वर्मा का कहना है कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

