कानपुर: यशवंतपुर गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस के जनरल कोच में महिला को प्रसव पीड़ा के बाद कराई गई डिलीवरी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 07:17 PM IST
कानपुर सेंट्रल
कानपुर सेंट्रल
कानपुर में यशवंतपुर गोरखपुर एक्सप्रेस के जनरल कोच में प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर दो बार चेनपुलिंग कर ट्रेन को रोका गया। गोरखपुर की सीमा (38) पति के साथ ट्रेन से गोरखपुर जा रही थी।
कानपुर सेंट्रल स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर आठ पर ट्रेन के छूटने के दौरान प्रसव पीड़ा तेज हो गई। इस पर चेनपुलिंग का ट्रेन को रोका गया।

थोड़ी देर बाद फिर ट्रेन चलने लगी तो फिर से चेनपुलिंग कर दी। उधर, डॉक्टर के पहुंचने के पहले उसने एक बच्चे को जन्म दिया। रेलवे डॉक्टर सरिता चौधरी ने महिला को अटेंड किया और उसे डफरिन रेफर कर दिया।
