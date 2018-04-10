बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5acceb214f1c1b843d8b45c9","slug":"why-bjp-protecting-the-rape-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092a\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930- \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
क्याें बलात्कार के अाराेपियाें का बचाव कर रही है बीजेपी सरकार- अखिलेश यादव
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 10 Apr 2018 10:29 PM IST
उन्नाव के बांगरमऊ से भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर पर रेप का अाराेप लगने के बाद याेगी सरकार हर अाेर से सवालाें के जवाब में घिरी नजर अा रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने प्रदेश सरकार पर बलात्कारियाें काे बचाने का अाराेप लगाया है।
