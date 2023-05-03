Notifications

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav, election discussions intensified, people are taking jibes at the changed attitude

चुनावी चटखारे: चौराहों पर तेज हुई चुनावी चर्चा, लोग बोले- पांच साल नहीं दिखते, नेताजी सुबह से ही दे रहे दस्तक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Wed, 03 May 2023 03:44 PM IST
सार

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023: निकाय चुनाव जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आ रहा है। वैसे-वैसे चुनावी सरगर्मी बढ़ती जा रही है। नगर के हर गली-मोहल्ला व चौक-चौराहों पर इस समय चुनावी चर्चा का ही दौर चल रहा है। प्रत्यशियों के बदले नजरिए पर लोग चटखारे ले रहे हैं।

UP Nagar Nikay Chunav, election discussions intensified, people are taking jibes at the changed attitude
हरीगंज में चुनाव पर चर्चा करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

पांच साल तक दिखाई न देने वाले नेता जी इन दिनों सुबह होते ही लोगों के घरों पर दस्तक दे रहे हैं। मतदाता कहते हैं कि जब हमें जरूरत होती है तो ये मिलते नहीं हैं। इनके कार्यालय से लेकर घर तक चक्कर लगाने पड़ते हैं। अब सुबह आंख नहीं खुल पाती है, उससे पहले ही घर आ धमकते हैं।


जिले में मतदाताओं के दरवाजों पर आजकल सुबह सात बजे से नेताजी समर्थकों के साथ पहुंच रहे हैं। अबकी वोट सिर्फ हमें ही देना, शहर का भला हम ही कर सकते हैं। तुम्हारी हर परेशानी, सुख-दुख में खड़े हुए और आगे भी खड़े होंगे, बस हमारा ध्यान रखना।

यह बोल अध्यक्ष, सभासद का चुनाव लड़ने वाले नेताओं के हैं। मतदाता भी आजकल शहर के चौराहों, चाय की दुकानों पर यही सब चर्चा करते हैं। अछल्दा के हरीगंज बाजार में एक दुकान पर चुनावी चर्चा करते हुए व्यापारी मनोज यादव ने बताया कि शहर में अतिक्रमण की समस्या है।

मतदान तक परिक्रमा रहेगी जारी
इससे सड़कें संकरी हो गई हैं। अक्सर जाम लगता है, मगर समस्या का समाधान नहीं हुआ। समस्या बताने के लिए नेता ढूंढे नहीं मिलते। यहां पर मौजूद प्रेम, लालू यादव, मोहम्मद सलीम ने कहा कि अब तो शहर के लोग ही नेताओं के लिए मसीहा है। जब तक मतदान नहीं हो जाएगा, तब तक इनकी परिक्रमा जारी रहेगी।

मतदाता जीत और हार का गणित लगाने में जुटे
चुनावी चकल्लस में कई ऐसे लोग भी शामिल होते हैं कि जो चुनाव की भविष्यवाणी भी करते हैं और रणनीति भी बताते हैं। कौन प्रत्याशी जीतेगा और कौन हारेगा। हारेगा तो क्यों हारेगा और जीत क्यों रहा है। इन सभी के तर्क भी बिंदुवार दिए जाते हैं।

जो सीधे मुंह बात नहीं कर रहे थे, वह दिन में दो बार पैर छू रहे हैं
चुनाव में प्रत्याशी सोशल मीडिया (फेसबुक व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप) को अपना मजबूत प्रचार का जरिया बना रहे हैं। जनता के असली हमदर्द बनने और हमेशा दुःख सुख में साथ देने का वायदा भी कर रहे हैं। फेसबुक पर अपनी सुबह से लेकर देर रात तक के हर क्रिया कलाप शेयर कर रहे हैं।

लोग ले रहे हैं चटखारे
पैर छूने और हाथ जोड़कर अभिवादन करने समेत मदद करने की फोटो जरूर शेयर कर रहे हैं। इस समय प्रत्याशी अपने आप को लोगों के हितैषी और मददगार साबित करने में लगे  हैं। हालांकि चुनाव के समय अचानक से बदले स्वभाव और नजरिया को लेकर लोग भी खूब चटखारे ले रहे हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com.

