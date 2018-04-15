शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Uncle of Unnao Case victim statement about goons of Kuldeep Sengar

UNNAO RAPE CASE: पीड़िता के चाचा ने आरोपी विधायक के गुर्गों को लेकर कही ये बड़ी बात

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 01:05 PM IST
पीड़िता का चाचा
पीड़िता का चाचा - फोटो : ANI
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले से बांगरमऊ विधान सभा सीट से बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेगर की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। विधायक पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली पीड़िता के चाचा ने विधायक के गुर्गों पर एक और आरोप लगाया है। 
पीड़िता के चाचा ने कहा कि कल (शनिवार) वह लोग दो कार से गांव पहुंचकर लोगों को मुह बंद करने की धमकी दी। इतना ही नहीं पीड़िता के चाचा का कहना है कि विधायक के लोगों ने गांव वालों से शांत रहने या गांव छोड़कर जाने की भी धमकी दी। उन्होने (पीड़िता के चाचा) कहा कि गांव के दो लोग लापता हैं।

 



इससे पहले शनिवार शाम को लखनऊ से लौटकर होटल जाते समय किशोरी के चाचा ने मीडिया के सवालों के जवाब दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि कुछ लोग अफवाह फैला रहे हैं कि हम नार्को टेस्ट के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं। हम सच के सिवा कुछ नहीं कह रहे। हम नार्को ही नहीं, किसी किसी भी जांच और टेस्ट के लिए तैयार हैं। उन्होंने सीबीआई की जांच पर संतोष जाहिर किया।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

