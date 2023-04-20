Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur News ›   The woman stabbed herself with a knife in Mahoba, has attempted suicide three times, know the whole matter

Mahoba: महिला ने खुद के गले पर चाकू से किए प्रहार, तीन बार कर चुकी है आत्महत्या का प्रयास, जानें पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, महोबा Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Thu, 20 Apr 2023 05:48 PM IST
सार

Mahoba Crime: कबरई कस्बा में महिला ने खुद के गले पर चाकू से प्रहार किए। इससे वो गंभीर रूपसे घायल हो गई। ससुरालियों ने बताया कि महिला तीन बार पहले भी फंदा लगाकर जान देने का प्रयास कर चुकी है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

The woman stabbed herself with a knife in Mahoba, has attempted suicide three times, know the whole matter
जिला अस्पताल में घायल महिला का इलाज करते डॉक्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

महोबा जिले में कबरई कस्बा के मोहल्ला इंदिरानगर में मकान के कमरे की अंदर से कुंडी बंदकर महिला ने खुद के गले में धारदार चाकू से कई प्रहार कर लिए। चीख-पुकार सुनकर दौड़े परिजनों ने दरवाजे तोड़कर किसी तरह महिला को बाहर निकाला और सीएचसी कबरई ले गए।


यहां से डॉक्टर ने जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। गले में गहरा घाव होने के चलते हालत गंभीर बनी है। मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई है। जनपद हमीरपुर के हरसुंडी गांव निवासी राजेश ने अपनी बेटी राजकुमारी की शादी एक साल पहले कस्बा कबरई के इंदिरानगर निवासी राजेंद्र से की थी।

पति मेहनत-मजदूरी कर परिवार चलाता है। गुरुवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे पति दूसरे कमरे में सो रहा था, जबकि सास रज्जो नहाने गई थी। तभी महिला ने कमरे की अंदर से कुंडी बंदकर चाकू से खुद पर प्रहार किए। चीख सुनकर पहुंची सास रज्जो व अन्य परिजनों ने दरवाजे तोड़कर महिला को बाहर निकाला।

सीएचसी से जिला अस्पताल रेफर
गले में चाकू से कई प्रहार करने से महिला लहूलुहान हो गई। गंभीर हालत में उसे सीएचसी से जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया। सास ने बताया कि बहू पहले भी तीन बार फांसी लगाकर जान देने का प्रयास कर चुकी है। बुधवार को वह थाना कबरई में जाकर पुलिस से कह रही थी।

तीन माह की है गर्भवती
वह मायके में नहीं रहना चाहती है। शाम को बहू के पिता के आने पर पंचायत हुई थी। आज खुद पर चाकू से प्रहार कर आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया। महिला तीन माह की गर्भवती बताई जा रही है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। महिला का इलाज जारी है।

कर्ज में डूबे युवक ने खुद के सीने में घोंपा चाकू
वहीं, कर्ज में डूबे युवक ने खुद के सीने पर चाकू घोंपकर जान लेने का प्रयास किया। शहर के मलकपुरा निवासी बबलू (30) बुधवार की रात शराब के नशे में घर पहुंचा और धारदार चाकू से सीने पर हमला कर लिया। यह देख पत्नी रामलली दौड़ पड़ी और चाकू छीनकर पति को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

हालत नाजुक है, तीन लाख का था कर्ज
सीने में तीन स्थान पर चाकू लगा होने से उसकी हालत नाजुक बनी है। पत्नी ने बताया कि पति जुआ खेलते थे। जुए में रकम हारने के बाद लोगों से करीब तीन लाख रुपये कर्ज ले लिया था। आए दिन कर्ज देने वाले घर आकर रुपये वापस करने की बात कहते थे। इससे परेशान होकर पति ने जान लेने का प्रयास किया।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

