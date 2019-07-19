शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Kanpur

रेलवे ब्रिज के अंडर पास में भरा पानी तो फूटा छात्र छात्राओं का गुस्सा, ट्रैक पर पत्थर रख लगाया जाम

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 12:03 PM IST
रेलवे लाइन पर पड़े पत्थर
रेलवे लाइन पर पड़े पत्थर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
हमीरपुर के मौदहा में कानपुर बांदा रेल लाइन के अंडर ब्रिज में पानी भरा होने से नाराज छात्र छात्राओं ने शुक्रवार को रेलवे लाइन को बाधित कर दिया। जिससे एक घंटे से अधिक समय तक रेलवे ट्रैक बाधित रहा।
इस दौरान कई ट्रेनों को आउटर पर ही रोक दिया गया। छात्र छात्राओं के साथ मिलकर ग्रामीण व नगर के लोगाें ने मिल कर पहले रेलवे ट्रैक पर पत्थर डाले और फिर उन पर बैठ गए।

खजुराहो से कानपुर पैसेंजर ट्रेन रागौल स्टेशन के आउटर पर 8 बज कर 8 मिनट पर रुक गई। अधिकारियों के समझाने के बाद 9 बजे के बाद ट्रैक खुल सका तब कहीं जाकर ट्रेन रागौल स्टेशन पर पहुंची।

प्रेमी युगल ने जहर खाकर दी जान
Kanpur

यूपी: प्रेमी युगल ने जहर खाकर दी जान, परिजनों ने देखा तो नहर किनारे एक दूसरे से लिपटी थीं लाशें

फतेहपुर हथगाम थाना क्षेत्र के गौसपुर गांव में गुरुवार को प्रेमी युगल ने जहर खाकर जान दे दी। गांव के नहर किनारे दोनों के शव लिपटे हालत में मिले। किसान रामशरण पाल की बेटी शिवरानी 22 व सुदेश पाल 30 पुत्र स्व0 इन्द्रसेन एक दूसरे से प्रेम करते थे।

18 जुलाई 2019

RSS-BJP
Kanpur

संघ प्रचारकों की टीम संभालेगी भाजपा की कमान, दिवाली पूजन के समय हो सकती है घोषणा

18 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

यूपी: दबिश देने पहुंची पुलिस टीम पर ग्रामीणों ने किया पथराव, विरोध करने पर कर दी ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

19 जुलाई 2019

अमरनाथ यात्रा से लौटा जत्था
Kanpur

कहीं नहीं दिखा आतंकी खतरा, अमरनाथ बाबा के दर्शन कर लौटे जत्थे ने सुनाई यात्रा की दास्तां

18 जुलाई 2019

घाटमपुर जहरीली शराब कांड (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

घाटमपुर जहरीली शराब कांड: बसपा नेता सहित पांच पर रासुका, 14 आरोपी भेजे जा चुके हैं जेल

18 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस
Kanpur

शराब के नशे में टुन्न युवक तीसरी मंजिल की रेलिंग पर बैठ कर रहा था मोबाइल पर बातें, गिरकर हुई मौत

19 जुलाई 2019

यूपी पुलिस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Kanpur

पीजीआई कर्मी के घर से दस लाख की चोरी, पत्नी बेटी को लेने स्कूल गई थी, चोरों ने तोड़ा घर का ताला

19 जुलाई 2019

 सेवानिवृत्त प्रधानाचार्य की मौत
Kanpur

बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही के चलते करंट की चपेट में आए सेवानिवृत्त प्रधानाचार्य की झुलसकर मौत

18 जुलाई 2019

घटना की जानाकरी देता पीड़ित दुकानदार
Kanpur

यूपी: उधारी मांगने पर पर डाल दी खौलती हुई चाय, झुलसे दुकानदार ने कोतवाली में बताई दास्तां

18 जुलाई 2019

सांड को क्रेन से उतारा गया
Kanpur

कानपुर: दूसरी मंजिल पर पहुंचा सांड़, कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद क्रेन से उतारा गया

17 जुलाई 2019

