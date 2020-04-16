शहर चुनें

फर्रुखाबाद: भूमि विवाद में दो पक्षों में पथराव व फायरिंग, 19 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद Updated Thu, 16 Apr 2020 03:06 PM IST
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल
अस्पताल में भर्ती घायल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रुखाबाद जिले में मोहम्मदाबाद कोतवाली के गांव कुसज्जापुर निवासी जितेंद्र तिवारी गांव में एक भूमि पर नींव भर रहे थे। इसका गांव के संजेश ने विरोध किया। कहा यह जमीन ग्राम पंचायत की है।

इसी बात पर मारपीट के बाद पथराव व फायरिंग हो गई। इस मामले में एक पक्ष से 14 और दूसरे पक्ष से 5 लोग ईंट पत्थर लगने से घायल हो गए हैं। घटना की जानकारी मितले ही संबंधित थाने की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने घायलों को सीएचसी भेजा है। इस घटना से क्षेत्र में हड़कंप मच गया। 

